Lowe Ends Contract with Egyptian Club

Jamaican defender Damion Lowe has officially parted ways with his Egyptian club Ittihad of Alexandria after both parties agreed to terminate his contract.

That’s according to a report published January 9 by Egypt’s number one sports website for the English-speaking community worldwide, www.kingfut.com.

According to the report, the 28-year-old Lowe, who joined the club for free on a two-year deal after a short stint with Phoenix Rising in the tier-two United Soccer League came to an end in November 2020, the player’s playing time dropped drastically this season due to his lack of commitment and several issues with head coach Hossam Hassan.

Since joining the club Lowe has made 32 appearances across one-and-a-half seasons and scored two goals, helping the team to nine clean sheets.

The report claimed that Lowe would often miss training and showed a clear lack of interest in his team, prompting Hassan to demand his departure, with nearly one year left on his contract.

The report continued: “Lowe and Ittihad reached an agreement to terminate the player’s contract effective immediately after he agreed to waive his dues.”

The Kingston-native started his career in the USA playing for Hartford Hawks and Reading United before being selected in the draft by MLS side Seattle Sounders FC.

The central defender never represented the Sounders and was sent on a season-long loan to Minnesota United, where he led their defence line and was nominated for the NASL Young Player of the Year award.

In 2017 Lowe moved to Tampa Bay Rowdies, before switching in the same year to Norwegian side IK Start where he made 57 appearances for them, winning promotion to the top-tier with them on his debut season.

His contract with IK Start was terminated in May 2020 and then he was signed by USL Championship side Phoenix Rising in September 2020.

CMC/