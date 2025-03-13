Lionel Messi welcomed to Jamaica by Sports Minister Olivia Grange

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Jamaica on Wednesday ahead of a highly anticipated showdown between his Inter Miami team and Jamaica’s Cavalier Football Club in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16.

Messi was warmly welcomed at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, and Argentina’s Ambassador to Jamaica, Marcelo Angel Balbi Calvo. During the brief ceremony, Minister Grange presented Messi with a Bob Marley shirt and the signature Roast Backpack made by Jamaican company Bresheh.

The star forward was also introduced to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe, as part of the official welcome. The visit has sparked immense excitement among local football fans, eager to witness Messi in action at the National Stadium in Kingston on Thursday night (March 13).

Tonight’s match marks a crucial moment in the tournament, as both teams vie for a spot in the next round. Inter Miami secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg on March 6 in Fort Lauderdale, putting Cavalier SC in a must-win situation for the return fixture. The match was originally scheduled at Cavalier’s usual 3,000-seat venue but was moved to Jamaica’s National Stadium—boasting a 35,000-capacity—to accommodate the overwhelming demand. Ticket prices range from $20 (presold bleachers) to $300 (platinum seats).

There had been doubts about whether Lionel Messi would travel to Kingston, but sources confirmed that he had been in training in recent days, including on Wednesday morning. His presence has created an electrifying buzz, with fans eager to witness football history, whether or not he takes the field.

- Advertisement -

For Cavalier, the mission is clear-cut. Head coach Rudolph Speid believes his young squad, with an average age of just 20.2 years, has the hunger and determination to respond. “We have to score the first goal, so we know that’s what we have to do in Jamaica for the second leg,” he stated.

Despite the first-leg loss, Speid remains confident in his team’s ability to rise to the occasion. “We’ll let them moan and feel dejected for a while. It usually helps. Give them the day off, and when we go back to training, we pick it up from there. And I can assure you they will be motivated for the second leg,” he said after the last match-up.