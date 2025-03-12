Sports

Lionel Messi to travel to Jamaica for CONCACAF clash against Cavalier

Lionel-Messi
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on before the match between Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on September 20, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is set to travel to Jamaica as Inter Miami prepares for their Concacaf Champions Cup round-of-16 second-leg tie against Cavalier on Thursday.

However, head coach Javier Mascherano has remained tight-lipped about whether Messi will feature in the game.

Since joining Inter Miami on July 15, 2023, Messi has revitalized the club, leading them to their first-ever Leagues Cup title. His presence in the Concacaf Champions Cup has now created an electrifying buzz in Jamaica, where fans are eager to witness football history.

There were doubts as to whether the football star would make the trip to Kingston. But sources say that Messi has been in training for the last couple of days, including on Wednesday morning.

Inter Miami secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg on March 6 in Fort Lauderdale, with Cavalier SC now needing a dramatic comeback in the return fixture on March 13. The match was originally scheduled at the Cavalier’s usual 3,000-seat venue but was moved to Jamaica’s National Stadium—boasting a 35,000-capacity—to accommodate the overwhelming demand. Ticket prices range from $20 (presold bleachers) to $300 (platinum seats).

- Advertisement -

For Cavalier, the mission is clear-cut. Head coach Rudolph Speid believes his squad, with an average age of just 20.2 years, has the hunger and determination to respond. “We have to score the first goal, so we know that’s what we have to do in Jamaica for the second leg,” he stated.

Despite the first-leg loss, Speid remains confident in his young team’s ability to rise to the occasion. “We’ll let them moan and feel dejected for a while. It usually helps. Give them the day off, and when we go back to training, we pick it up from there. And I can assure you they will be motivated for the second leg,” he said after the last match-up.

With Cavalier aiming to pull off a historic upset, all eyes will be on Inter Miami’s lineup come match day. Whether Messi plays or not, his presence alone has already transformed this game into one of the most highly anticipated football events in Jamaica’s recent history.

More Stories

Grenada football

Grenada Football Association paves the way for international exposure with Russia showdown

The Grenada Senior Men’s National Team is poised to make history as they gear up for a groundbreaking international friendly against Russia on March...
Trinidad and Tobago to launch the King’s Baton Relay

Trinidad and Tobago to launch the King’s Baton Relay in grand fashion

Trinidad and Tobago is poised to make history as the first nation among 74 Commonwealth countries to host the prestigious King’s Baton Relay, a...
Coach Deitz calls for overhaul after West Indies Women’s disappointing India tour

West Indies Women’s batting faces scrutiny ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

As the West Indies Women’s cricket team prepares for a high-stakes battle in next month’s ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers, Head Coach Shane Deitz...
FIFA Club World Cup Miami

Less than 100 days to go: Miami prepares to host FIFA Club World Cup opener

The countdown is on, and Miami is gearing up to make history as the city prepares to host the opening match of the groundbreaking...
FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President joins elite delegates in St. Lucia for landmark CONCACAF Congress

Football’s most influential leaders, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, will descend upon St. Lucia this weekend as the island plays host to the 40th...
Khadija Shaw

Khadija Shaw’s brilliance sends Man City to FA Cup semis as Reggae Girlz chase glory

The FA Cup quarter-finals delivered a rollercoaster of emotions for the Reggae Girlz competing in England, as Khadija “Bunny” Shaw spearheaded Manchester City’s charge...
Shai Hope

Shai Hope’s return powers Barbados Pride for crucial Red Force showdown

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – As the West Indies Championship reaches a decisive phase, Barbados Pride will receive a major boost with the return of West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope for their...
guyana harpy eagles cricket

Harpy Eagles widen lead over Red Force as WI Championship race intensifies

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – With only three rounds left in the West Indies Championship, defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles have reinforced their position at...
West Indies Masters

West Indies Masters stumble in epic run-fest Against India

RAIPUR, India – In a match that turned into a batting spectacle, the West Indies Masters came agonizingly close to pulling off a stunning...
Ottis Gibson

West Indies cricket icon Ottis Gibson strengthens KKR’s coaching arsenal

KOLKATA, India – Ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have bolstered their coaching staff with...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES

Reggae fans and Jamaican officials pay tribute to icon Cocoa Tea

Skip to content