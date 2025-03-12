Lionel Messi to travel to Jamaica for CONCACAF clash against Cavalier

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is set to travel to Jamaica as Inter Miami prepares for their Concacaf Champions Cup round-of-16 second-leg tie against Cavalier on Thursday.

However, head coach Javier Mascherano has remained tight-lipped about whether Messi will feature in the game.

Since joining Inter Miami on July 15, 2023, Messi has revitalized the club, leading them to their first-ever Leagues Cup title. His presence in the Concacaf Champions Cup has now created an electrifying buzz in Jamaica, where fans are eager to witness football history.

There were doubts as to whether the football star would make the trip to Kingston. But sources say that Messi has been in training for the last couple of days, including on Wednesday morning.

Inter Miami secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg on March 6 in Fort Lauderdale, with Cavalier SC now needing a dramatic comeback in the return fixture on March 13. The match was originally scheduled at the Cavalier’s usual 3,000-seat venue but was moved to Jamaica’s National Stadium—boasting a 35,000-capacity—to accommodate the overwhelming demand. Ticket prices range from $20 (presold bleachers) to $300 (platinum seats).

For Cavalier, the mission is clear-cut. Head coach Rudolph Speid believes his squad, with an average age of just 20.2 years, has the hunger and determination to respond. “We have to score the first goal, so we know that’s what we have to do in Jamaica for the second leg,” he stated.

Despite the first-leg loss, Speid remains confident in his young team’s ability to rise to the occasion. “We’ll let them moan and feel dejected for a while. It usually helps. Give them the day off, and when we go back to training, we pick it up from there. And I can assure you they will be motivated for the second leg,” he said after the last match-up.

With Cavalier aiming to pull off a historic upset, all eyes will be on Inter Miami’s lineup come match day. Whether Messi plays or not, his presence alone has already transformed this game into one of the most highly anticipated football events in Jamaica’s recent history.