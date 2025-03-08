Cavalier FC coach Rudolph Speid fires warning shot ahead of 2nd leg after 2-0 loss to Inter Miami

Fort Lauderdale, USA – Cavalier FC walked into Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale with a fearless mindset, fully prepared to challenge MLS giants Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16.

The Caribbean Cup champions showed flashes of brilliance throughout the match, creating several scoring opportunities and even finding the back of the net once—only for VAR to intervene and erase their moment of triumph.

For Head Coach Rudolph Speid, the emotions were raw. “Disappointed. That would be the word.”

The turning point came on the stroke of halftime, when Shaquille Stein slotted home what seemed like a legitimate goal, only for it to be overturned for a marginal offside decision after a lengthy review. Speid was stunned.

“I just thought that if there was a million referees in the world, I mean just a million less one would have made that call. I just thought that every other referee would have awarded the goal.”

- Advertisement -

From his vantage point, the decision felt unjust.

“It looked like there was a player in a position that could be offside, but he wasn’t in the play at all, so I thought the goal should have stood.”

This wasn’t the only refereeing decision to frustrate Cavalier FC. Earlier, Inter Miami’s first goal by Tadeo Allende in the 61st minute had raised questions about whether the ball had gone out of play during the build-up.

“Looking at the replay, we thought the ball may have gone outside for the Inter Miami goal first… it’s just one of those things. I don’t believe that any decision should be wrong; I think if you have VAR, you should get it right,” Speid offered.

A strong start unraveled by costly errors

Despite the setbacks, Cavalier matched Inter Miami for long stretches of the game. They transitioned swiftly and created enough danger to unsettle the Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami, who were without their Argentine superstar due to load management.

However, the MLS side’s quality eventually shone through.

Inter Miami’s first goal arrived just past the hour mark when a looping header struck the crossbar and appeared to stay in play. Luis Suárez, showing his predatory instincts, reacted quickest at the back post to flick the ball across goal where Sergio Busquets’ scrambled pass found Allende, who smashed home a left-footed strike from midway the penalty area.

A second goal in the 83rd minute proved even more damaging for Cavalier FC. Young defender Jeovanni Laing mishandled a simple right-sided cross well inside the panelty area, gifting Suárez the perfect chance to double Inter Miami’s lead. With his vast experience, the Uruguayan forward calmly rounded the last defender and buried the chance left-footed, making it 2-0 and leaving Cavalier with an uphill task in the second leg.

Speid acknowledged the errors but remained optimistic.

“Well, now that we’ve played against the Inter Miami team, it’s easier to plan. I thought even after we went down 2-0, we came back playing very well after that. But then again, maybe Inter Miami had ‘taken their foot off the gas.’”

Cavalier FC eyes redemption in Jamaica

With Inter Miami holding 69% possession to Cavalier’s 31%, some might argue that the Jamaican side was outclassed. But Speid dismissed such notions, pointing out that possession without purpose means little in today’s game.

“Possession of the football is not playing the game nowadays. Most of the successful teams have just a little bit less possession. It’s really what you do with the possession that is important.”

He took pride in Cavalier’s ability to disrupt Miami’s rhythm and believes they can do it again—but this time, with a result to show for it.

“We didn’t play on the counter; we were playing in transition. There’s a little difference because even if we won the ball up the field, we played the same way. I thought they are susceptible to that quick transition play, and I think that will not change when they come to Jamaica.”

With the return leg set for March 13 at the National Stadium in Kingston, the mission is clear-cut.

“We have to score the first goal, so we know that’s what we have to do in Jamaica for the second leg.”

Speid is confident that his young squad—averaging just 20.2 years in age—will respond with hunger and determination.

“We’ll let them moan and feel dejected for a while. It usually helps. Give them the day off, and when we go back to training, we pick it up from there. And I can assure you they will be motivated for the second leg,” the visiting coach noted.

For the homeside’s technical leader, former Argentina international Javier Mascherano, the American club was fortunate to have escaped the contest unhurt.

“We’re playing with fire. And when you play with fire, it’s very possible that you’ll get burned. It was a game where we were lucky, where the three or four times they had the upper hand, they couldn’t finish off in the best way. And I think that in the second half we were better.”

For now, Cavalier FC must regroup, refocus, and prepare for what promises to be a battle for survival on home soil.

“It didn’t happen today, but there’s still the chance coming up next week Thursday.”

And in football, a second chance is sometimes all you need.