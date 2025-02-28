Lionel Messi to play match in Jamaica for the first time ever

Lionel Messi continues to leave his mark across the globe, and now, Jamaica is set to witness history. For the first time in his illustrious career, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will play an official match in the Caribbean nation as Inter Miami takes on Cavalier SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

Since joining Inter Miami on July 15, 2023, Messi has revitalized the club, leading them to their first-ever Leagues Cup title. Now, his presence in the Concacaf Champions Cup has created an electrifying buzz in Jamaica.

While the first leg of the matchup is set for March 6 in Miami, the real spectacle will unfold in Kingston on March 13, where anticipation has reached a fever pitch. Ticket prices range between $20 (presold bleachers) and $100 (presold VVIP). Presold granstand tickets are already sold out.

To accommodate the surge of fans eager to see Messi in action, Cavalier SC moved the match from their usual 3,000-seat venue to Jamaica’s National Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 35,000.

Messi’s presence in Jamaica is more than just another game; it’s a milestone moment for Jamaican football. The country rarely gets the opportunity to host a player of his caliber, and his visit has sparked a wave of excitement. From the streets of Kingston to social media, the buzz surrounding his arrival is palpable, turning the match into a must-see event.

Even ESPN FC joined in on the excitement, posting on X:

“Messi will be playing in Jamaica for the first time ever when Inter Miami face Cavalier FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup. The Jamaican club usually plays in a 3,000 seat stadium but moved their round of 16 match to the 35,000 seat National Stadium 🏟️

Kingston, he’s coming 🐐🇯🇲”

For Cavalier SC, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete against one of the greatest players in history. For Jamaican fans, it’s a dream come true. On March 13, all eyes will be on Kingston as Messi steps onto the field, making history yet again.