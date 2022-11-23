Late charge fails to save Windies Under-19 from defeat

Seamers Djenaba Joseph and Ashmini Munisar triggered a late collapse, but New Zealand Under-19 Women held on to edge West Indies Under-19 Women by a single wicket with two balls to spare on Tuesday.

Defending a paltry 116 for nine off their 20 overs, the game appeared to be getting away from the Caribbean side after a few early strikes, with New Zealand reaching 81 for five in the 14th over in the opening Twenty20 International at the Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy.

But captain Munisar (2-21) struck a crucial blow when she had top-scorer Izzy Gaze caught and bowled for 44 from 40 deliveries, sparking a slide which saw four wickets tumble for eight runs in the space of 17 deliveries, Joseph (2-15) providing key support. Tottering on 89 for nine in the 17th, New Zealand looked on their way out of the contest until being rescued by Ashtuti Kumar, who struck 21 not out off 16 deliveries with three fours, in a 28-run, last-wicket stand with Bree Illing (12 not out).

- Advertisement -

Left-arm seamer Jannillea Glasgow had earlier claimed two for 29, hurting New Zealand early on as the innings slumped to 16 for three in the fourth over before recovering.

Sent in, West Indies were lifted by Munisar who top-scored with 33 from 34 deliveries with half-dozen fours and Naijanni Cumberbatch, who made 26 from 23 balls with five fours.

With the innings in trouble at 21 for three, Cumberbatch put on 27 for the fourth wicket with Trishan Holder (5) before Munisar propped up the lower order in a 37-run, eighth-wicket partnership with Lena Scott (12 not out).

- Advertisement -

Pacer Amie Hucker finished with two for 27, claiming Munisar’s wicket in the final over.

-CMC