Kraigg Brathwaite’s resignation was in motion for months, reveals CWI President

Kraigg Brathwaite says Simmons’ successor must understand West Indies culture
By Ben McLeod

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The resignation of Kraigg Brathwaite as West Indies Test captain was not a spur-of-the-moment decision but a carefully weighed choice made long before its official announcement.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr. Kishore Shallow revealed that Brathwaite initially expressed his desire to step down during the team’s tour of Pakistan earlier this year, but was advised to delay the move.

Speaking at CWI’s quarterly press conference on Monday, Dr. Shallow disclosed that Brathwaite first broached the subject following the team’s defeat in the opening Test in Multan in January. The 32-year-old captain, who has led the team since 2021, confided in both Dr. Shallow and newly appointed Test Head Coach Daren Sammy, explaining that his decision stemmed from a desire to refocus on his batting and contribute more effectively to the team in that capacity.

A guiding hand

“Kraigg is a phenomenal individual, an exemplary captain, and an inspirational leader in every right,” Dr. Shallow stated. “During the Pakistan tour after the first match, Kraigg reached out to me as president, suggesting that he was going to announce his resignation pretty much on that tour.”

Understanding the significance of the moment, Dr. Shallow advised Brathwaite against making the announcement before the second Test. Instead, he encouraged the captain to take more time to reflect on the decision and to consider a transition plan that would be in the best interest of both himself and the team.

“He explained that while he enjoyed the responsibility, he believed he could give the team more if he just focused on his batting,” Dr. Shallow continued. “I managed to convince him not to announce his resignation at that particular point, but to discuss a better time, one that would be more appropriate for him, the organization, and the new head coach of the Test team. He agreed to postpone the announcement.”

Historic win before stepping away

Brathwaite heeded that advice and continued leading the team, guiding them to a historic Test victory in Pakistan—their first on Pakistani soil in 34 years—allowing the West Indies to level the series 1-1.

Dr. Shallow praised Brathwaite’s commitment to the team, emphasizing that the captain’s decision was not about stepping away from West Indies cricket, but rather about repositioning himself to contribute differently.

“He has said to me that he is fully committed to playing for West Indies and that he has a few more years in his tank, so I was quite happy to hear that,” Dr. Shallow affirmed.

A milestone in sight

As Brathwaite transitions from leadership, another significant milestone looms: the possibility of reaching 100 Test matches. With only two matches shy of the landmark, Dr. Shallow hinted that the selectors may provide him the opportunity to achieve this feat.

“I suspect the selectors may give him that chance,” he added. “Whenever he does achieve that, Cricket West Indies will be right there celebrating with him.”

With Brathwaite stepping down, West Indies cricket turns the page to a new leadership era while celebrating the contributions of one of its most steadfast leaders. His legacy as captain is defined not just by victories, but by his unwavering dedication to the team and his willingness to make difficult decisions for the greater good of West Indies cricket.

