Kieron Pollard slump continues but TKR beat Tallawahs

Captain Kieron Pollard’s run of poor form continued but his Trinbago Knight Riders grabbed a vital win with a four-wicket victory over Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday night, to move into the third spot in the Caribbean Premier League.

Opting to bat first at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tallawahs were limited to 116 for seven from their 20 overs with Fabian Allen top-scoring with exactly 50 off 35 deliveries, and veteran seamer Ravi Rampaul claiming four for 19 from four overs.

In reply, TKR recovered from a disastrous start where they lost two wickets without a run on the board, to reach their target off the first delivery of the final over.

Colin Munro led the recovery with a top score of 40 off 28 balls while wicketkeeper and fellow New Zealander Tim Seifert chipped in with 28, but Pollard labored 17 balls over eight before clipping left-arm spinner Allen to Shamarh Brooks at deep mid-wicket at the start of the 17th over.

He has struggled with only 54 runs from six innings for the tournament.

The victory lifted the multiple-time champions to seven points and into the playoff places while Tallawahs remained second on eight points after suffering their fourth defeat.

Tallawahs endured a dreadful start, slumping to 38 for five in the tenth over, Rampaul scything through the top order to put TKR in full control.

Allen arrived at number seven to rescue the innings, however, lashing three fours and three sixes in a 57-run, sixth wicket stand with Imad Wasim (19).

Even though the run chase should have been an uncomplicated one, Nicholas Pooran chased a wide one from seamer Mohammad Amir and feathered a catch behind off the fourth ball of the innings and opening partner Tion Webster also edged behind off off-spinner Chris Green without scoring.

Munro steadied the chase, belting three fours and three sixes to inspire a 67-run, third-wicket partnership with Seifert who played a supporting role with a 31-ball knock that included a four and a six.

A clatter of wickets which saw four tumble for 28 runs in the space of 45 deliveries threatened to derail TKR’s bid but Andre Russell (18 not out) and Akeal Hosein (14 not out) combined in a 24-run, unbroken stand to see off Tallawahs’ late comeback.

CMC ed/22