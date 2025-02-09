Khary Pierre’s record-breaking spell powers Red Force to crushing victory

VINCENT –Khary Pierre produced a mesmerizing display of spin bowling, claiming a career-besteight wickets for just 27 runs as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force dismantled the Windward Islands Volcanoes by an innings and 176 runs in their second-round West Indies Championship showdown at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex on Friday.

Pierre’s spellbinding performance, which saw the 33-year-old bag an extraordinary match haul of 12 for 44, ensured T&T’s dominance from start to finish. The match was wrapped up midway through the second session on Day 3, as the Volcanoes collapsed to 114 all out in their second innings, unable to withstand the relentless assault from Pierre and his teammates.

Red Force set the tone with mammoth first innings lead

The writing was on the wall for the Volcanoes long before Pierre’s demolition job. T&T had piled up a formidable 456 runs, securing a commanding 290-run first-innings lead after Windwards had been dismissed for 166 in their first innings.

The final morning saw overnight batter Yannic Cariah fall agonizingly short of a century, dismissed for 95. However, his knock, coupled with contributions throughout the order, had already inflicted severe damage.

With a mammoth task ahead, the Volcanoes needed resilience, but their innings unraveled rapidly. Pacer Jayden Seales struck early, dismantling the top order with two sharp breakthroughs.

Stephen Pascal (8) had his stumps rattled, while first-innings centurion Kavem Hodge (8) feathered an edge to Bryan Charles at second slip, leaving the hosts tottering at 35 for two.

Pierre unleashes spin fury

With the stage set, Pierre took center stage, spinning a web of destruction around the hapless Windwards batters.

His very third delivery had Keron Cottoy (9) trapped lbw, reducing the Volcanoes to 56 for three at the tea interval. The break provided no respite—Pierre resumed his relentless attack immediately after.

Jeremy Solozano (36), one of the few batters showing resistance, was undone by a sharp-turning delivery that Bryan Charles gobbled up at first slip.

What followed was a ruthless display of precision and control.

Pierre continued his wrecking spree, dismissing: Sunil Ambris (16), Gian Benjamin (2), and Lee John (0) – all lbw victims as the batting line-up crumbled. Shadrack Descarte (10), bamboozled by a ball that pitched outside off and spun viciously to hit the stumps.

The final two wickets were mere formalities—Derel Cyrus (17) bowled cleanly, before Daurius Martin fell for a duck, caught by Jyd Goolie to hand T&T a second consecutive championship victory.

Pierre’s record-breaking brilliance

Pierre’s performance was one for the history books—his 8 for 27 in the second innings marked the best figures of his career, while his overall 12-wicket match haul solidified his status as one of the premier spinners in the tournament.

His exploits ensured T&T’s dominant start to the campaign remained unblemished, as they cruised to their second successive victory.

With breath-taking control and unplayable turn, Pierre not only shattered the Volcanoes’ hopes but also sent a resounding message to the rest of the competition—the Red Force are here to conquer.