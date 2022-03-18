Kemar Roach hails Sir Garry after overtaking icon

Advertisement

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach hailed Sir Garry Sobers after surpassing the iconic all-rounder on the all-time list of West Indies wicket-takers in Tests, noting it was “good to be among the greats”.

Hailing the 85-year-old as a “fantastic rolex model to follow”, Roach said Sir Garry’s outstanding contribution had also influenced his own career, one that has now yielded 70 Tests and 237 wickets.

Level on 235 wickets with Sir Garry at the start of the ongoing second Test at Kensington Oval, Roach trapped England captain Joe Root lbw for 153 in the second over after lunch on Thursday’s second day, to take sole possession of seventh place on the list.

“Obviously I’ve watched clips of him as a young boy growing up and he’s one of the National Heroes of Barbados as well,” Roach said after finishing with two for 68 as England declared their first innings on 507 for nine, 25 minutes after tea.

“He’s a fantastic role model to follow so obviously he’s impacted me in some [way] in cricket.”

Roach passed 200 wickets in the second Test at Manchester on the historic tour of England in 2020, joining a club comprising the likes of Courtney Walsh, Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Joel Garner.

And the Barbadian said it was only fitting that his newest landmark came before his home crowd at the storied Oval.

“[There’s] no better place to do it. Obviously, this is the home of cricket in the Caribbean so it’s good to do it at home.”

“Obviously I’m a homeboy as well and so is Sir Garry so it’s a good feeling.”

He added: “It’s amazing. It’s good to be among the greats. To write my name on the wall above Sir Garry when it comes to wickets is a fantastic achievement so I’m happy for that.”

Roach and the West Indies were forced to toil without much reward on a flat surface as left-hander Ben Stokes smashed 120 from 128 balls with 11 fours and half-dozen sixes, to put England in command.

Chris Woakes (41) and Ben Foakes (33) chipped in down the order, further extending West Indies’ misery on a hot day before a large crowd comprising mainly traveling fans.

“As a fast bowler you expect something a little better but it’s not what we got,” Roach lamented about the pitch.

“The runs were out there to get. There wasn’t much in the pitch – no sideways movement, no bounce – and Root was set, and it’s hard to get a guy out that is set on a pitch like that.

“And then Stokes played a fantastic knock so he took the game from us a little bit, so it’s all about us coming out to bat, [batting] better than they did and putting ourselves in a position to win.”