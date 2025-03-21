Kelsey Daniel claims NCAA long jump title in spectacular fashion

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – Trinidad and Tobago’s Kelsey Daniel delivered a breathtaking performance at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships, leaping to a stunning 8.16 meters to clinch the men’s long jump gold medal and rewrite his country’s national record.

The Texas University standout and Kaizen Panthers club member asserted his dominance early in the competition and solidified his place at the top with a phenomenal fifth-round leap. His historic jump not only secured his first NCAA indoor title but also shattered his own national record, surpassing the 8.03m mark he set earlier this season.

A record-breaking flight to glory

Daniel signaled his intent from the second round, launching himself to 7.97m, which immediately placed him in the lead. Not content with just holding onto the top spot, he improved on his record-breaking trajectory with an 8.11m jump in the fourth round. However, it was his next attempt—soaring to 8.16m—that left the crowd in awe and the competition in his wake.

The 22-year-old Parletuvier native left no doubt about his supremacy as Oklahoma’s Nickaoli Williams settled for second with 7.96m, while Arkansas’ Henry Kinere claimed bronze at 7.91m.

From Junior College champion to NCAA glory

Daniel’s victory at the NCAA Indoor Championships marks another milestone in his decorated career. In 2023, he reigned supreme in the triple jump at the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) Championships while representing New Mexico Junior College.

His meteoric rise continued this year, despite finishing eighth in the triple jump (16.00m) at the 2024 NCAA DI Indoor Championships and 11th in the triple jump (15.55m) at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championships last month.

Now, with an NCAA gold medal and a new national record, Daniel has established himself as a formidable force in the international long jump arena.

Crawford and Bertrand compete at NCAA Championships

Two other Trinidad and Tobago athletes also showcased their talents on the NCAA stage. Christopher Crawford, the national indoor shot put and outdoor discus record holder, placed 10th in the men’s shot put finals with a mark of 19.04m—just shy of his national record of 19.41m, achieved in Albuquerque on February 1.

Meanwhile, Leah Bertrand, a Paris Olympic semi-finalist and reigning national 100m champion, competed in the women’s 60m preliminaries. The Ohio State sprinter, who clocked a personal best of 7.19 seconds earlier this month, finished 13th overall (7.27s), missing out on the final by a mere 0.09 seconds.

With Daniel’s electrifying victory, Trinidad and Tobago’s track and field future looks brighter than ever. His remarkable performance has set the stage for what promises to be an exciting outdoor season ahead.