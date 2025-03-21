Sports

Kelsey Daniel claims NCAA long jump title in spectacular fashion

Kelsey Daniel
By Ben McLeod

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – Trinidad and Tobago’s Kelsey Daniel delivered a breathtaking performance at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships, leaping to a stunning 8.16 meters to clinch the men’s long jump gold medal and rewrite his country’s national record.

The Texas University standout and Kaizen Panthers club member asserted his dominance early in the competition and solidified his place at the top with a phenomenal fifth-round leap. His historic jump not only secured his first NCAA indoor title but also shattered his own national record, surpassing the 8.03m mark he set earlier this season.

A record-breaking flight to glory

Daniel signaled his intent from the second round, launching himself to 7.97m, which immediately placed him in the lead. Not content with just holding onto the top spot, he improved on his record-breaking trajectory with an 8.11m jump in the fourth round. However, it was his next attempt—soaring to 8.16m—that left the crowd in awe and the competition in his wake.

The 22-year-old Parletuvier native left no doubt about his supremacy as Oklahoma’s Nickaoli Williams settled for second with 7.96m, while Arkansas’ Henry Kinere claimed bronze at 7.91m.

From Junior College champion to NCAA glory

Daniel’s victory at the NCAA Indoor Championships marks another milestone in his decorated career. In 2023, he reigned supreme in the triple jump at the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) Championships while representing New Mexico Junior College.

- Advertisement -

His meteoric rise continued this year, despite finishing eighth in the triple jump (16.00m) at the 2024 NCAA DI Indoor Championships and 11th in the triple jump (15.55m) at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championships last month.

Now, with an NCAA gold medal and a new national record, Daniel has established himself as a formidable force in the international long jump arena.

Crawford and Bertrand compete at NCAA Championships

Two other Trinidad and Tobago athletes also showcased their talents on the NCAA stage. Christopher Crawford, the national indoor shot put and outdoor discus record holder, placed 10th in the men’s shot put finals with a mark of 19.04m—just shy of his national record of 19.41m, achieved in Albuquerque on February 1.

Meanwhile, Leah Bertrand, a Paris Olympic semi-finalist and reigning national 100m champion, competed in the women’s 60m preliminaries. The Ohio State sprinter, who clocked a personal best of 7.19 seconds earlier this month, finished 13th overall (7.27s), missing out on the final by a mere 0.09 seconds.

With Daniel’s electrifying victory, Trinidad and Tobago’s track and field future looks brighter than ever. His remarkable performance has set the stage for what promises to be an exciting outdoor season ahead.

More Stories

Russia crushes Grenada 5-0 in one-sided friendly

Russia crushes Grenada 5-0 in one-sided friendly

MOSCOW – It was a night of harsh lessons for Grenada as they fell 5-0 to Russia in a dominant display by the hosts...
Shaquan Davis

Pushing for Number One! Shaquan Davis reflects on his journey and future goals

For Shaquan Davis, every call-up to the Reggae Boyz squad is more than just an opportunity—it’s a testament to his hard work and dedication. The...
Warner Brown

Hard work, big dreams! Warner Brown’s mission for club and country

For Warner Brown, wearing the iconic Reggae Boyz jersey is more than just an honor—it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. The talented forward, who...
Asafa Powell and wife Alyshia

Asafa Powell and wife Alyshia expecting third child

Jamaican sprint legend Asafa Powell and his wife, Alyshia, are set to welcome their third child together. The couple shared the exciting news on...
paul simpson reggae boyz

JFF backs Paul Simpson to strengthen Reggae Boyz’ World Cup aspirations

The Reggae Boyz are gearing up for a transformative phase with the appointment of former England Under-20 manager Paul Simpson as their assistant coach. The...
Michael Ricketts JFF

JFF leadership vows stronger governance as FIFA restores full funding

After five years of restricted financial access, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is finally free to receive its full allotment of FIFA funding, marking...
Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein holds firm as ICC’s top-ranked T20I bowler

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Even without stepping onto the field in 2025, Akeal Hosein remains the undisputed leader in T20 international bowling. The West Indies left-arm...
West Indies Breakout League

West Indies young guns set for Breakout League showdown

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The stage is set for the West Indies Breakout League, a premier T20 tournament designed to spotlight the Caribbean’s emerging cricketing talent. With...
Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt donates $2 million to William Knibb Memorial ahead of Champs

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his alma mater, William Knibb Memorial High School, with a $2...
CONCACAF Gold Cup Jamaica

McClaren puts faith in homegrown talent for CONCACAF Gold Cup showdown

Jamaica’s national football team is set to take the field for the CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers with an unprecedented level of local representation in...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Russia crushes Grenada 5-0 in one-sided friendly

Russia crushes Grenada 5-0 in one-sided friendly

Skip to content