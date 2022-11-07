fbpx
spot_img
Sports

Joseph is new CANOC president

Joseph is new CANOC president
Keith Joseph.
By Ian Burnett

Versed sports administrator Keith Joseph of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the new president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC).

Joseph earned the majority of votes on the second and final day of the XX CANOC General Assembly, attended by 26 of the 30-member National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and Commonwealth Games Federations (CGFs).

Joseph campaigned on a record of achievement of the last CANOC executive, in which he served as the secretary general, highlighted by their successful staging of the 2022 Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe.

- Advertisement -

The Games came off after a 13-year hiatus between the originally planned one – scheduled for 2009 in Trinidad and Tobago – that was stymied by the H1N1 virus. The 2022 edition too was postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keith Joseph won the presidency comfortably over his Jamaican challenger Christopher Samuda by a count of 17-9, successfully replacing former president Brian Lewis to serve the 2022-2026 term.

Lewis himself got the nod from the membership to serve as the secretary general by a vote of 14-12 over Antigua and Barbuda’s Cliff Williams. The Virgin Islands’ John Abraham conceded the first vice-president post to the Cayman Islands’ Carson Ebanks by 16-10, while Ytannia Wiggins of Barbados (18) and Guadeloupe’s Alain Soreze (19) retained their executive member posts, beating Bruce Farara (14).

Edith Cox was returned unopposed as treasurer.

The Joseph-led administration will appoint a second vice-president as the post was now tallied via nominations.

 

 

Previous articleAntigua’s DPP accused of fraudulent conversion appears in Jamaican court, wants passport returned
Next articleFormer Barbados national player Kobe Shepherd shot and killed

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Tropical Storm Nicole approaches The Bahamas; residents prepare for evacuation

Tropical Storm Nicole approaches The Bahamas; residents prepare for evacuation

Click here to view
Skip to content