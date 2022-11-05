CANOC outgoing president anticipates keen, fair elections as a successor is chosen

The outgoing president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) Brian Lewis is anticipating a keen and fair election when members of the organization vote for his successor on Saturday.

Lewis, who will not be seeking re-election to that post, pledged his full support for general secretary of St Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee Keith Joseph, CANOC’s secretary general for the past four years, to carry the baton for the 2022-2026 term.

Joseph, on whose team Lewis is competing for the secretary general post, will go up against Jamaica Olympic Association president Christopher Samuda on day two at the association’s 20th Annual General Assembly, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain.

“The dynamism and vibrancy of CANOC have now resulted in a keenly contested election and that’s part of the growth and vibrancy of CANOC and the transformation of CANOC I respect the democracy and look forward to a keen and fair contest and where the chips lay, they lay at the end,” Lewis said ahead of the General Assembly.

He will be going up against Antigua and Barbuda’s Cliff Williams on Smauda’s team for the position of CANOC secretary general.

The post of first vice president will be contested by John Abramson of the US Virgin Islands and Carson Ebanks of the Cayman Islands; Edith Cox of the Turks and Caicos is unopposed for the post of treasurer; and Ytannia Wiggins of Barbados, Alain Soreze of Guadeloupe, Bruce Farara of Montserrat, and Alan Sharpe of Belize are vying to fill the two executive member spots.

Responding to questions about why he had decided to contest the secretary general post after being in CANOC’s top position, Lewis explained that he was doing what was best for the team.

“That was … based on conversations with the presidential candidate [Joseph] in terms of putting together his slate, and I’m supporting him. Whatever he has asked of me, I will do; I’m a team player,” he said.

“I’m not one for egos and I am here to serve, and if I’m asked to serve in any particular category or position by somebody who I trust, I will do it.”

Reflecting on the CANOC’s achievements since he was elected in 2018, Lewis said the organisation had made significant strides.

He praised the outgoing executive who he said had “worked hard and with extraordinary dedication” to accomplish much throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and economic challenges, chief among which was the successful hosting of the inaugural Caribbean Games held June 29-July 3 in Guadeloupe.

The five-day event, which had initially been scheduled for June 30 to July 4, 2021, but was curtailed by the pandemic, featured more than 800 athletes from 29 countries competing in seven sports.

Lewis said the executive had established a voice for CANOC in major issues in global sport, including gender equity and sexism as well as racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We are at a point where we have built on the legacy of people like Steve Stoute and previous CANOC leadership and … notwithstanding the challenges and obstacles, we have placed CANOC in a vibrant, sustainable position, more market-driven, and we’re focused on digital transformation,” he said.

Lewis added that he was also proud of the unity displayed by members “when the chips were down” and Guadeloupe encountered financial hurdles, to ensure that the Caribbean Games in that French-speaking territory came off.

He also reflected that CANOC had emerged as an internationally-recognised member of the global Olympic movement and had gained additional recognition from several international sports bodies.

In addition to electing a new president and executive board, delegates at CANOC’s General Assembly will vote to decide on the host city of the second edition of the Caribbean Games to be held in 2025.

Representatives from 30 National Olympic Committees and Commonwealth Games Associations in the region are expected to attend the General Assembly that began on Friday.

-CMC