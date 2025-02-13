Jomel Warrican’s brilliance earns ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January 2025, following a mesmerizing all-round display against Pakistan.

The 32-year-old Barbadian maestro outshone Pakistan’s Noman Ali and India’s Varun Chakravarthy, securing the prestigious accolade through a combination of public votes and selections from an esteemed panel of ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and media representatives.

Warrican’s breathtaking performances across two Test matches saw him collect 19 wickets at a jaw-dropping average of 9.00, cementing his place as the standout performer of the series. His relentless accuracy, tactical brilliance, and unexpected contributions with the bat played a crucial role in the West Indies’ historic triumph.

Multan magic

The first Test in Multan showcased Warrican’s sheer dominance as he exploited the spin-friendly conditions with ruthless efficiency. After a steady start, he claimed three wickets for 69 runs in Pakistan’s first innings, setting the stage for an unforgettable second-innings masterclass.

With the hosts looking to mount a comeback, Warrican unleashed his finest spell yet—an astonishing seven for 32—single-handedly dismantling Pakistan’s batting order. His lethal combination of drift, turn, and precision left the opposition in tatters, with the left-arm spinner also playing a hand in two crucial runouts. It was a spell of pure wizardry, one that solidified his reputation as a match-winner on the global stage.

- Advertisement -

All-round brilliance in the second test

If his first Test heroics were remarkable, his impact in the second Test was nothing short of legendary. With the West Indies struggling at 95 for nine in their first innings, Warrican showed resilience with the bat, forging a crucial last-wicket partnership alongside Kemar Roach. His unbeaten 36 runs helped push the team’s total to 163, offering the Caribbean side a fighting chance.

Once again, he proved to be Pakistan’s nightmare with the ball, weaving his magic to pick up four wickets for 43 runs in the first innings. When called upon in the second innings, he delivered yet another masterclass, claiming five for 27 to guide the West Indies to a sensational 120-run victory. His exceptional contributions saw him rightfully crowned Player of the Series, a testament to his growing stature in international cricket.

A dream realized

Reflecting on his achievement, an elated Warrican expressed his gratitude and pride in reaching a significant career milestone.

“It’s an honor to win this award. One of my goals for this year was my first five-for in Test cricket, but I did not think it would be this grand. I see this as one small step in my cricketing career, and I look forward to many more. I promised my captain something special in this series, especially when my father, my biggest supporter, predicted a phenomenal performance for me.”

His triumph marks a significant milestone for West Indies cricket, as he becomes the first West Indian to claim the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award since fellow spinner Gudakesh Motie achieved the feat in May 2024.

Warrican’s remarkable January performance has not only earned him personal accolades but has also reignited hope for West Indies cricket. His ability to rise to the occasion, deliver under pressure, and showcase both skill and determination bodes well for the team’s future. As he continues to refine his craft, the cricketing world eagerly awaits his next chapter—one that promises more unforgettable spells and match-winning heroics.