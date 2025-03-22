Sports

Jodi Munn-Barrow claims victory in landmark win for women’s golf

Jodi Munn-Barrow
By Ian Burnett

Jamaica’s Jodi Munn-Barrow has added another illustrious chapter to her storied golf career, emerging victorious at the prestigious Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open revently.

Overcoming a packed schedule and limited practice time, she delivered a masterful performance to claim the inaugural ladies’ title—an achievement she describes as one of the most significant of her career.

“I’m quite elated. This is a victory I didn’t expect going into the event,” Munn-Barrow admitted. “I had business commitments, so I haven’t been practicing as much as I wanted to, but I’m overjoyed with this win. It’s one of the biggest I’ve had in my career. I appreciate it, and it’s very important to me.”

Rising to the challenge

As President of the Jamaica Golf Association, Munn-Barrow is no stranger to the sport’s demands—both on and off the course. Yet, she temporarily set aside her administrative duties to compete at the highest level, proving her mettle against a formidable field.

Over the grueling three-day competition, she posted scores of 79, 77, and 78, tallying a gross score of 234 to secure the title. Fellow Jamaican Mattea Issa fought hard to keep the contest alive, finishing just three strokes behind at 237, while Trinidad and Tobago’s Victoria Seenath took third place with a score of 248. In the net division, young local talent Kaya Marsden shone brightly, finishing with an impressive 219 points.

Mastering a tough course with mental fortitude

Navigating the Tobago course’s challenging layout, Munn-Barrow relied on patience and a steely mindset to emerge victorious.

“The course here in Tobago was playing tough. The pin placements were very tricky, so I just tried to stay patient. I stayed within myself and focused on hitting one shot at a time, not worrying about the scores,” she explained.

Her composed approach paid off as she stayed ahead of the competition, sealing a momentous win in the history of Caribbean golf.

A ground-breaking moment for women’s golf

This year’s tournament was especially historic, marking the return of women’s competition to the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open after a nine-year absence. Winning the event’s first-ever ladies’ title in this renewed era added another layer of significance to Munn-Barrow’s triumph.

Recognizing the broader impact of her victory, she was quick to express gratitude to those who have supported her journey.

“This really wouldn’t have been possible without my coaches, friends, and family, who have supported me throughout. My family understands the importance of golf to me and allows me to continue playing,” she shared.

With this win, Jodi Munn-Barrow not only solidifies her place as a force in Caribbean golf but also paves the way for the next generation of female golfers in the region. As she basks in the glow of this historic triumph, one thing is certain—her impact on the sport continues to grow, both as a champion on the course and a leader beyond it.

 

