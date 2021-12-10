JFF Convenes Training Camps for U20, U17 Reggae Girls

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has called up 31 players to a combined training camp in preparation for the Concacaf Under-20 and Under-17 Women’s Championships scheduled for February and March 2022, respectively.

The players were scheduled to assemble yesterday at The JFF-UWI Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence and are expected to disperse on Friday, December 17.

Head coach of the Under-20s is Xavier Gilbert, assisted by former national representative Tashana Vincent, while Dane Chambers is head coach of the Under-17s, assisted by another former national player, Alicia James.

- Advertisement -

The assistant coaches will be mentored by Rudolph Speid and Wendell Downswell from the JFF Technical Committee.

The Concacaf events, which will be held in the Dominican Republic, will serve as the qualification routes for the World Championships for both age groups.

The Fifa Under-20 World Championship 2022 will be hosted by Costa Rica and the Under-17 version will be hosted by India.