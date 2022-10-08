Jenny Jenny, Barnaby-Cuff named ambassadors for Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier

The Local organizing committee announced that Jenny Jenny and Basilla Barnaby-Cuff have been drafted to be ambassadors for the upcoming Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier which will be held between Sunday, October 16 and October 22 at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

Jenny Jenny is considered a “live wire” and plays netball at the Business House level for the Gleaner/Radio Jamaica Group.

The teams will be involved in a flurry of activities prior to the start of fierce competition on the courts with matches played side by side. The pre-competition activities include a coaching seminar with international presenters such as Jill McIntosh, the Americas Netball AGM and a special welcome ceremony for the teams.

The first match on the fixtures will get underway at 6:00 pm on October 16 at the NISC and will feature 36 matches played in a league format.

According to Dwayne Gutzmer, chair of the local organizing committee for the qualifier, “we will have nine teams participating in seven days of exciting netball. It promises to be a world-class event with lots of prizes, lots of giveaways, lots of fan engagement and as we ramp up closer to the start date there will be lots more activation on social media and traditional media. Nine teams from the region will participate and they include Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, the Cayman Islands, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, USA and of course Jamaica.”

President of the Americas Netball region, Marva Bernard, promises fun as “excitement is looming and the plans are reaching fever pitch. In one month’s time eight teams will join Jamaica and play in the Americas Region Netball World Cup Qualifiers. Jamaica has already qualified but the organizing committee and Americas Netball felt that adding Jamaica in the mix for the tournament will bring some real competitive games to the home crowd fans. I know there is a buzz in the region because only two teams will go forward to play in Cape Town in July next year. There are only two spots and based on the competition that has been held in the region since this year, it could be that people are gunning for let’s say Trinidad and Barbados who have always been going to the World Cup, so I am looking forward to another thrilling world-class event taking place in Jamaica.

“Not since 2003 have we had a multi-country netball tournament in the Americas Region so I am hoping the patrons will come out. I know there will be good netball. It will be keenly contested and I can’t wait for the first whistle to blow on day one of the competition so let’s rock and roll and bacchanal and catch the vibes and feel the vibes and have our Dancehall and Reggae because it’s going to be a fun time in this country,” said Bernard.

The Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier was launched in May with the announcement of the Minister of Gender, Entertainment, Culture and Sport – Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange as patron.

The LOC has already confirmed a number of sponsors including Sports Development Foundation, JTB, Budget Car Rental, Main Event, Courts, NCB, NHT, Tru Shake, Wata, General Accident, Gilbert, JPS and Juici Patties.

Sportsmax is the confirmed broadcast partner who will be carrying the games live throughout the region.