Jason Holder Shuns Windies Captaincy

Jason Holder has declared that he is not interested in captaining the West Indies in the near future. He doesn’t want to be in the position for the remainder of his playing career. He is the immediate former captain after spending five years as captain of the West Indies test team.

He is currently playing as a regular team member after he was removed as captain at the start of 2021. The 30 year old said that he had changed his mentality regarding the role of a team captain.

Holder sad that he took the role of being captain at an early point in his career and he therefore didn’t fully understand what he was signing up for. He said that the magnitude of the job required a serious level of commitment.