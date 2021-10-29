Jamaican Gov’t Reverses Decision; Will Allow Vaccinated Spectators at Reggae Boyz Game

The government of Jamaica has reversed its initial decision, and will now allow fully vaccinated spectators at the National Stadium for the Reggae Boyz’s next home game.

Jamaica’s next home game in the World Cup qualifiers will take place on November 16 against the USA.

Earlier on Thursday, the Jamaica government had announced that spectators would have to wait until January 2022 to be able to watch a Reggae Boyz game in person in jamaica. But following an emergency meeting between the top brass of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) and the government, the decision was made to allow 5,000 fully vaccinated fans into the stadium for the game.

- Advertisement -

In September, the JFF has submitted a similar request to the government but was denied. The government faced backlash following the decision, with coach Theodore Whitemore saying he was “disappointed”.

The decision now taken by the government aligns with previous announcements from the Prime Minister, that a new vaccination policy will be implemented soon on the island.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that while the government will not be making vaccines mandatory, very soon, those who are vaccinated will be treated differently from those who aren’t. The policy to be implemented will include “vaccinated-only” events and public gatherings.

Other Caribbean islands, namely Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados have already implemented similar measures, with the establishment of vaccine “safe-zones”.

“The science behind it is clear. The advice behind it is clear from the World Health Organization regarding controlling gatherings while you’re still in the pandemic phase – protecting those who have been vaccinated and ensuring that life can go on as close to normal as possible,” Holness said.

The Prime Minister said that it is time for the island to move into a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 13 percent of the Jamaican population is fully-vaccinated.