“Vaccinated-Only” Events Coming to Jamaica Soon

After facing backlash for not allowing vaccinated residents at the National Stadium to watch the Reggae Boyz at home, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness said this, and other “vaccinated-only” public gatherings are now being considered.

The Jamaica Football Federation had requested that the government allow a maximum of 14,000 vaccinated fans to watch the Reggae Boyz’s most recent home game against Canada on October 10th at the National Stadium. But the government denied the request, noting that it was a no-movement day for the country and that the government would not be facilitating large gatherings in any form.

But in acknowledging that the island needs to move into a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Holness said that it is now being considered for future games.

“I know many persons would have loved to watch the match in the stadium. It may be a possibility in the home games to come. Maybe not the next one, but the one after, because we are putting in place the measures to treat with public gatherings for vaccinated persons,” Holness said during a sitting of the House of Representatives on October 26.

The consideration aligns with previous announcements from the Prime Minister, that a new vaccination policy will be implemented soon on the island. Holness said that while the government will not be making vaccines mandatory, very soon, those who are vaccinated will be treated differently from those who aren’t. Other Caribbean islands, namely Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados have already implemented similar measures, with the establishment of vaccine “safe-zones”.

“The science behind it is clear. The advice behind it is clear from the World Health Organization regarding controlling gatherings while you’re still in the pandemic phase – protecting those who have been vaccinated and ensuring that life can go on as close to normal as possible,” Holness said.

The tool to enable major vaccinated-only events is currently being established. The cabinet recently gave approval for a digital vaccinated passport, which the Ministry of Health and Wellness says will be available in Jamaica by December.

Triggering the urgent need for the document was the announcement by the United States government that all non-citizens will be required to be vaccinated for entry. That vaccine mandate takes effect on November 8th.

Holness said that although the digital document will be mainly used for travel, it will also be used locally. Until major events can be facilitated, Prime Minister Holness announced that physical events held by public entities can have up to 50 persons – all fully vaccinated. He also announced other measures, which include an adjusted curfew of 8 PM seven days a week, until December 10th.