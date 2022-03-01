Jamaican Athletes Johnelle Johnson, Zachery Dillon and Kobe-Jordan Rhooms Shine at the MEAC Indoor Competition

Jamaicans Johnelle Johnson and Zachery Dillon won shot put events in women’s and men’s competitions. This week, Kobe-Jordan Rhooms competed in the Mid-Eastern American Conference (MEAC) indoors track and field championships. Rhooms dominated the men’s jump and finished with three medals.

Throughout the three-day event, the three athletes were impressive, helping their college finish third in both female and male sections. They all study at Morgan State University.

Dillon and John Purvis were involved in a two-person race with supporters on their feet. Dillon stole the day with a MEAC-leading and personal best time of 17.07m.

Dillon, who studied in Calabar High, improved on his former indoor best of 16.84m. He secured another personal best 14.01m in the weight throw competition. He finished ninth in this competition.

