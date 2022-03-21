Jamaica Women’s Win Gold in Belgrade

Advertisement

Two More Medals for Jamaica in Belgrade

Jamaica won a total of three medals at this year’s World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade. After Stephenie Ann-McPherson won a bronze medal in the 400m race on Saturday, the same girl and her colleagues won a gold medal in the 4x400m relay race, which closed this year’s championship.

In addition to McPherson, the team that won the gold medal also included: Roneisha McGregor, Junelle Bromfield and Janieve Russell. The girls celebrated with a score of 3:28.40. McPherson was defeated by Femka Bol in the individual race, but this time she was more successful.

The Dutch won second place with 3:28.57. European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic led Poland in winning the bronze medal with a time of 3:28.59. The United States, which has won a gold medal four times in the previous five championships, was left without a medal this time. Behind them were the United Kingdom and Belgium.

