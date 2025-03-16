Sports

Jamaica Scorpions strike late as Mindley’s fiery spell seals victory

Jamaica Scorpions
By Ben McLeod

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Marquino Mindley delivered a searing spell of fast bowling to propel the Jamaica Scorpions to a dramatic 40-run victory over the West Indies (WI) Academy on the final day of their fifth-round West Indies Championship clash.

With WI Academy resuming on 256 for five and requiring just 100 more runs for a come-from-behind triumph, they entered the day as clear favorites. Anchored by Carlon Bowen-Tuckett on 46 and Joshua Bishop on 25, the Academy’s hopes soared as the duo batted positively to push the score to 296 without further loss.

Marquino Mindley turns the table

Just as Bishop inched toward a well-earned half-century, Mindley struck with surgical precision, forcing an edge that wicketkeeper Aldaine Thomas gleefully accepted. The breakthrough ended a crucial 87-run partnership and sent Bishop back for a valiant 49.

Sensing an opening, Mindley struck again, this time removing Bowen-Tuckett for a hard-fought top-score of 70, leaving the Academy teetering at 301 for seven, still 54 runs away from victory.

From there, the collapse was swift and brutal. With no time to settle, Johann Layne perished for a second-ball duck, undone by Mindley’s relentless pace. Left-arm spinner Jeavor Royal then wrapped up proceedings, dismissing Jediah Blades and Nathan Edward with just six runs added to the total. The Academy’s hopes were shattered, and the Scorpions erupted in celebration.

- Advertisement -

Clinical bowling secures the win

Mindley’s decisive 3-46 led the attack, while Ojay Shields (2-51), Royal (2-77), and Brad Barnes (2-80) provided vital support. Their collective effort ensured that the Jamaica Scorpions clinched a crucial victory, the only match of the round to extend into the final day.

Elsewhere in the competition, the Guyana Harpy Eagles continued their dominance, securing a fourth consecutive win with a commanding 10-wicket triumph over the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Guyana National Stadium on Friday. On the same day, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes showcased their prowess with a crushing 373-run victory over the Combined Campuses and Colleges at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force made quick work of the Barbados Pride at Kensington Oval, securing a resounding innings-and-56-run victory on Thursday.

More Stories

West Indies Masters

West Indies Masters edge past Sri Lanka in thrilling semi-final clash

RAIPUR, India – The West Indies Masters delivered a spirited performance to secure a dramatic six-run victory over the Sri Lanka Masters in the...
Grand Slam Track

Grand Slam Track unveils star-studded line-up for historic Kingston Slam

NEW YORK – Grand Slam Track has officially revealed its full roster of 96 elite Racers and Challengers set to ignite the track at...
West-Indies-celebrate

West Indies breakout league set to ignite cricket’s next generation in 2025

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are set to revolutionize the regional cricketing landscape with the launch of...
Trinidad Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Dr. Rowley a towering champion of West Indies cricket, says CWI boss

As Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley prepares to step down from office on March 16, 2025, and concludes his tenure as...
Leon Bailey

New Bellevue Hospital Family Room named in honor of Leon Bailey

Bellevue Hospital, Jamaica’s largest mental health facility, officially unveiled its new Family Room on Friday, dedicating the space as the Leon Bailey Wellness Lounge...
Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break

Red Force’s ruthless assault destroys Barbados Pride inside two days

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force delivered an unrelenting bowling masterclass, annihilating the Barbados Pride by an innings and 56 runs...
T&T Golf Open

117th T&T Golf Open set to make history with new champions and first-ever ladies division

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as Trinidad and Tobago’s premier professional golfer, Ben Martin, embarks on his quest for a record-breaking...
Attoya Harvey

Guyana’s Attoya Harvey shines as NJCAA Atlantic Region Women’s Athlete of the Year

NEW YORK, United States – Attoya Harvey’s name is now etched among the best in collegiate athletics. The Guyanese track sensation, a sophomore at Monroe...
sunshine girls

Jamaica cements third place as Caribbean nations rise in netball’s global standings

The latest World Netball (WN) rankings have reaffirmed Jamaica’s dominance in the sport, with the Sunshine Girls securing third place and widening their lead...
Messi scores in Jamaica

Messi scores in Jamaica as Cavalier exits Champions Cup with pride

On a night when football fans packed the National Stadium in Kingston, one name was on everyone's lips—Lionel Messi. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner graced...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Haitian fugitive

ICE arrests Haitian fugitive wanted for murder after prison escape

Skip to content