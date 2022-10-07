Jamaica on target at Four-Ball Golf Championship in Florida

The 18-member Jamaica team to the Caribbean Golf Association’s (CGA) Four-Ball Championship in Florida improved its day-one status, by winning four of the five categories and is on target to successfully defend the championship which it won in 2019 and 2021.

There was no championship in 2020 due to the Novel Coronova Virus Pandemic. The championship is being played at the Golden Palm Golf Course.

At the end of Wednesday’s second round the team of Wayne Chai Chong and partner Rory Jardine posted the lowest score of the competition after carding six under par 65 for a two-day total of two under par 140 to take over the lead for the Higgs & Higgs Cup from Fernando Diaz and Arturo Morales of Puerto Rico, and Joe Delillipo and Roger Hanson of the Cayman Islands, who were joint leaders at the end of the first round.

Robert Chin and Dorrel Allen scored par 71 on top of five over par 76 from the first day for a two-day total of 147 to move from seventh to joint-second with two other teams in the category. The other local team of Peter Chin and George Hugh improved their score by two but had a total score of 158 (80, 78) and remained in ninth place.

The team of Philip Prendergast and Owen Samuda continued to lead their group in defence of the Ramon Baez Romano Trophy. They carded the second best score of the tournament, of three under par 68 for a two-day total of one under par 141. They were followed by Lynford Miller and Ashley Glinton of the Bahamas who posted one under par 70 for a total of 145 in the two rounds.

The third Jamaican men’s team on tour of Dr. Mark Newnhan and Michael Gleichman had a good day while scoring par 71 along with 77 on the first day for a total of 148 which moved them from fifth place to third place on the leaderboard for the Francis Steel Perkins Trophy.

Metry Seaga and Dave Cameron scored 78 on top of 77 in the first round for a total of 155 ahead of William ‘Tommy’ Lee and Carlyle Hudson who were one stroke back on 156 (78, 78) at the end of the second round.

The category lead was taken over by Rich Hastings and Glen Whenwell of the Cayman Islands. He carded par 71 on top of three over par 74 for 145 overall and just three strokes ahead of the Jamaican team of Dr. Mark Newnham and Michael Gleichman.

The female team of Jodi Munn-Barrow and Lisa Gardner extended their lead for the Maria Nunes Trophy. They scored five over par 76 on top of 78 on day one for a total of 154, which was five strokes ahead of the Puerto Rican team of Mara Pagan and Rebekah Alford who ended the second round on 159 (81, 78).

The sole female team of Maggie Lyn and Michelle McCreath will take home Desire Henry Trophy after scoring one shot better of 83 for a combined total of 167 for the two rounds.

Jamaica’s coach Jonathan Newnham was proud of how the team played on the second day. “They did well overall. Very proud of the effort. As we always talk the goal is to win the day and today we had the lowest score in all five categories which was great so that’s our goal again tomorrow. If we can win the day the results will take care of itself and how do we win the day? by giving maximum effort in every shot. The course is playing a little shorter today, there were more opportunities and I was proud of how we took advantage of them.”