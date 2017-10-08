Jamaica’s top player may miss World Netball Series

Doubt remains over marquee goal-shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid’s participation in this month’s Fast5 World Netball Series in Australia.

The 28-year-old had initially indicated her unavailability for the October 28-29 tournament in Melbourne because of the fact she was already down to represent the Sunshine Girls in the Caribbean Championships also being staged in the same month.

With the regional tournament cancelled, Fowler-Reid has since made herself available for the trip Down Under but with Netball Jamaica having already submitted the player list to the International Netball Federation minus the player’s name, there is now uncertainty over if she will be allowed to join the squad.

“I cannot confirm if Fowler will be there, yes or no,” interim Sunshine Girls head coach Sasher-Gaye Henry told the Gleaner newspaper.

“There was an issue with her going to the Fast5 as she is attending school because she had missed a complete term last year. She was on an overseas contract in New Zealand and indicated she would not be able to compete at both tours in the same month.

“We have sent a list to [the INF], so we just can’t change it. It will be good for her go now but the fact is that she wasn’t on the original list that was sent up to the International Netball Federation, we will be see how things go now.”

Fowler-Reid is one of Jamaica’s leading players, plying her trade professionally for Southern Steel in the New Zealand’s ANZ Premiership for the last five years.

She was the leading scorer in this year’s campaign but will turn out in Australia’s Suncorp Super League from next year after signing a new deal there.

Fowler-Reid has not represented Jamaica in almost a year but with top shooter Romelda Aiken set to miss the Fast5, her presence will be even more valuable.

Three players – Shantal Slater, Shameera Sterling and Jodiann Ward – will be unable to travel to the tournament after having their US visa applications denied.

But Henry was unable to confirm whether this would offer an opening for Fowler-Reid to be included.

