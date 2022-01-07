Powell, Gordon help Jamaica to comfortable 5-wicket win over Ireland

Jamaican captain Rovman Powell and pacer Nicholson Gordon helped the hosts to a comfortable five-wicket victory over Ireland in their 50-over practice match at Sabina Park on January 5.

The Jamaica skipper chipped in with an unbeaten 82 to steer Jamaica to victory at 235-5 from 38.4 overs after the visitors has piled up 234 all out from 48.3 overs after being inserted.

The power-hitting 28-year-old Powell had reached his half-century off 48 balls before reaching his total off 63 balls. He struck six sixes and found the ropes on four occasions batting at number five.

He was ably supported by Andre McCarthy, who made 48 from 52 balls, Brandon King with 36, and Paul Palmer with 33.

Ireland’s left-arm pacer Joshua Little was the most successful bowler with 3-21 from seven overs. At one stage the Jamaicans were 23 for two inside the first seven overs.

Earlier the Irishmen were reduced to 69.5 in the 17th over before they mounted a rearguard effort to reach their target of 234.

George Dockrell, who batted at number seven, hit 82 from 107 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Simi Singh made 29, while Mark Adair added 25.

The 30-year-old Gordon, who claimed the first four wickets of the innings, led the Jamaican bowlers with 5-34 from nine overs and three balls. Powell’s medium pace saw him grab 3-32.

The Irishmen are scheduled for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a one-off Twenty20 (T20) contest against West Indies at Sabina Park. The opening ODI is set to be played on January 8, followed by the second and third matches on January 11 and 14, respectively. The T20 International is slated for January 16.