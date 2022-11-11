Jahmar Hamilton fifty keeps Hurricanes unbeaten

NORTH SOUND, Antigua – Captain Jahmar Hamilton struck a scintillating run-a-ball fifty as unbeaten Leeward Islands Hurricanes opened up a clear lead in Zone B of the Super50 Cup, with a four-wicket win over West Indies Academy.

With his side stumbling at 94 for five in the 24th over, in pursuit of 212 for victory at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here Wednesday night, Hamilton arrived to lash 91 not out with 10 fours and three sixes and get them over the line.

He found an ally in West Indies all-rounder Hayden Walsh (26), the pair adding 81 for the sixth wicket to frustrate a hopeful Academy. Hamilton put on a further 38 in an unbroken seventh wicket stand with Kofi James (10 not out).

Hurricanes ensured their target would be a straightforward one when they bundled the Academy out for 211 in the 48th over, 24-year-old off-spinner Kofi James grabbing four for 39 to lead the attack and new-ball seamer Sheno Berridge picking up two for 18.

The innings lay in ruins at 90 for seven in the 24th over before number nine Joshua James counter-attacked in a courageous 73 from 77 balls, putting on an invaluable 78 for the eighth wicket with Ackeem Auguste who made 44 from 53 balls.

Keagan Simmonds – who fell to the first ball of the match – along with Teddy Bishop, were early casualties leaving the Academy on 19 for two in the seventh over.

Opener Leonardo Julien struck a stylish 27 with four fours to repair the damage in a 37-run, third-wicket stand with Kevin Wickham (18) but once that partnership was broken, the Academy lost a bunch of wickets quickly – five going down for 34 runs in the space of 63 deliveries.

It was then left to James – better known for his fast bowling – to plunder two fours and five sixes and propel his side past the 200-run mark.

In reply, Ross Powell gloved a leg-side catch behind off seamer Kelvin Pitman in the second over without scoring but Keacy Carty, who made 34 from 43 balls with four fours, put on 44 for the second wicket with Kieran Powell (18) to stabilise the innings.

A cluster of wickets – four perishing for 44 runs – led to the arrival of Hamilton and he took control of the game with his first significant score of the tournament.

Hurricanes top the zone with 14 points, six clear of second placed Jamaica Scorpions.

-CMC