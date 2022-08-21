Jackson, Blake, Taylor bag gold as Jamaica hauls in 11 medals at NACAC Championships on Saturday 

Shericka Jackson, Ackeem Blake and Christopher Taylor registered gold medal performances on the second day of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Championships at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, the Bahamas on Saturday.

Jackson, the 200m World Champion, sped to a 10.83-second clocking to comfortably land the women’s 100m final. She won ahead of Celera Barnes of the US (11.10) with Jackson’s teammate Natasha Morrison claiming the bronze in 11.11 seconds.

Blake won the men’s equivalent in 9.98 seconds, for his first senior international title for Jamaica. He won ahead of the American pair of Kyree King (10.08_) and Brandon Carnes (10.12). Jamaica’s Oshane Bailey was seventh on 10.33 seconds.

Earlier, Taylor also claimed his first senior international title after landing the 400m final in a personal best and Championships Record 44.63 seconds. His previous best was 44.79 seconds.

Taylor’s compatriot Nathon Allen finished second in 45.04 seconds, with American Bryce Deadmon third in 45.06 seconds.

Megan Tapper won the silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles, clocking 12.68 seconds, behind American Alaysha Johnson (12.62) and Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas was third in 12.71 seconds.

The mixed 4x400m relay team of Demish Gaye, Junelle Bromfield, Karayme Bartley and Andrenette Knight ran 3:14.08 minutes to claim silver behind the US with 3:12.05 minutes, with Cuba third in 3:20.35 minutes.

Orlando Bennett won bronze for Jamaica in the men’s 110m hurdles final after clocking 13.18 seconds. The race was won by Freddie Crittenden of the US in 13.00 seconds, with fallow American Jamal Britt taking the silver medal in 13.08 seconds.

There was another medal for Jamaica in the women’s 400m final where Stephenie-Ann McPherson claimed bronze in 50.36 seconds.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo won in 49.40 seconds, with Barbados’s Commonwealth Games 400m gold medallist Sada Williams finishing in second place in 49.86 seconds.

Junelle Bromfield was sixth in 51.51 seconds.

Adelle Tracey was third in the 800m final in 1:59.54 minutes, in a race won by American Ajee Wilson in 1:58.47 minutes. Her compatriot Allie Watson (1:58.48 minutes) was second.

Chanice Porter was third in the women’s long jump with 6.43m. American Quanesha Burks of the US won with 6.75m, with Christabell Nettey grabbing the silver medal with 6.46m.

Jamaica had won a bronze medal on Friday’s opening day when O’Dayne Richards copped the bronze in men’s shot put.

The three-day Championships come to an end on Sunday with a number of events, including the men’s and women’s 200m finals, the men’s and women’s 400m hurdles finals, the men’s and women’s 200m finals, men’s and women’s 4x400m relays and 4x100m relays, as well as women’s triple jump, javelin and shot put.