JAAA names 16 for World Indoor Championships

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) on Monday named a 16-member team to compete at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 from March 18 to 22.

Headlining the squad to Serbia are Danielle Williams, world leader in the 60m hurdles, Britany Anderson who is ranked number four in the same event, as well as second-ranked Natoya Goule-Topping in the 800m.

Jamaica’s 16-member squad comprises 13 females and three males, and Paul Francis was named Head Coach.

Danielle Williams has a world-leading 7.75 seconds in the 60m hurdles after lowering her personal best three times so far this season. She will be looking to add silverware to her gold and bronze medals at the outdoor World Championships.

Anderson, meanwhile, boasts a personal best of 7.82 seconds for her number four ranking.

Goule-Topping has a national record 1:58.46 minutes for the number two ranking in the world this year. Sprinter Briana Williams is ranked number six with her 7.09 seconds thus far this season.

Shericka Jackson, the bronze-medal winner in the 100m at last year’s Olympic Games, is listed on the 60m event, as is Stephenie Ann McPherson who just failed to win a medal in the 400m at last summer’s Olympics in Japan.

On the men’s side, Christopher Taylor is listed for the 400m, while Ronald Levy, the bronze medalist in the 110m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics last year, is slated for the 60m hurdles.

Team: Shericka Jackson and Briana Williams in the 60m; Roneisha McGregor, Stephenie Ann McPherson, and Junelle Bromfield (alternate) – 400m; Natoya Goule-Topping – 800m; Britany Anderson and Danielle Williams – 60m hurdles; Kimberly Williams – triple jump; Danniel Thomas-Dodd – shot put, and Bromfield, Tiffany James, Tovea Jenkins, Janieve Russell, McGregor, McPherson – 4x400m relay.

Nigel Ellis – men’s 60; Christopher Taylor – 400m and Ronald Levy in the 60m hurdles.

Jamaica’s management team comprises Ludlow Watts, team manager; Sherone Simpson, female team official; Paul Francis, head coach; Lloyd Clarke, Mark Elliott and Lennox Graham, coaches; Dr Warren Blake, medical official; Dr Marlon Reid, medical official, COVID; Troy Evans, Collin Turner and Patrick Watson, massage therapists.