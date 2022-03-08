‘It’s a truly special feeling’ …Sir Viv, Lord Botham thrilled by new series trophy

Advertisement

The new Richards-Botham Trophy was unveiled following a ceremony on Sunday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, ahead of Tuesday’s start of the three-Test series between West Indies and England.

And both Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham have hailed the new series trophy, which replaces the Wisden Trophy which served as the symbol of competition between the two teams for the last six decades until being retired following the 2020 series in England.

“It’s a truly special feeling to have the fantastic trophy named in honor of my friend Ian and myself,” Sir Viv said following a ceremony on Sunday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

- Advertisement -

“We played a lot together and built a great friendship on and off the cricket field. As I said earlier, I am truly delighted to know that the game that I have shown my love for is naming such a prestigious award in recognition of what I managed to achieve.

“It’s a beautiful trophy and I want to again thank everyone who came up with this idea and contributed to its creation.”

Botham, perhaps England’s greatest ever all-rounder, said: “It’s a great idea and a truly lovely trophy. It really stands out and I’m honored to have my name on the trophy alongside my friend Sir Viv.

“The captain who picks up the trophy at the end of the upcoming series will be a happy man.”

West Indies face England in the opening Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, with the second carded for Kensington Oval in Barbados from March 16-20.

The series will climax with the third Test at Grenada’s National Stadium from March 24-28.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who took over the leadership of the Test side last year, said the new trophy made the series “extra special”.

“We’re really excited and ready for the upcoming Apex Test Series against England. This is going to be an amazing three weeks of cricket,” he said.

“It’s extra special too that we’re playing for the new Richards-Botham trophy, a fitting tribute to these two great men. We want to be the first team to get our hands on it and celebrate with our fans.”

Brathwaite’s opposite number Joe Root, who presided over England’s 2-1 series defeat on the last tour here three years ago, said his side were also pumped over the series.

“Test series between England and West Indies are iconic, and to have a trophy named after arguably the two most outstanding England and West Indies cricketers of all-time in Lord Ian Botham and Sir Vivian Richards is a fitting tribute for this great rivalry,” Root said.

“We are enthused about the next month of competition, and we hope to make the England fans proud by lifting the Richards-Botham trophy.”

(CMC)