Hooper says Windies’ latest loss another embarrassment, calls for changes at top

Expressing embarrassment at West Indies’ historic loss in the Test series against Australia and warning that the side’s decline in the longest format of the game could further worsen, former captain Carl Hooper has called for changes at the top.

Hooper, who captained West Indies in 22 Tests and played more than 100, said nothing else had worked to deliver results.

“Since 1993 we’ve struggled and certainly judging from the results, there’s no policies or systems that have been implemented that is changing the downwards course we’re on,” he told ABC Sport.

“We’ve changed captains, we’ve changed personnel, we’ve changed coaches — [it] hasn’t worked. So maybe let’s go a little bit higher and get people in these positions that can lead us in the right direction,” added Hooper who scored more than 5,000 runs and took more than 100 wickets and 100 catches in both Tests and ODIs during his 16-year career.

West Indies lost both matches in their two-match series against Australia – the second on Sunday by 419 runs at Adelaide Oval. Not only was that their worst-ever Test defeat but their second innings total of 77 all out equalled their seventh-lowest total in the history of red ball cricket.

Despite the demoralising defeat, Hooper said it might not be the worst the Caribbean side will face.

“I don’t think we’ve hit rock bottom because every time I think we have, we keep going lower. It’s getting more and more embarrassing. I’m hurt today. I’ve never played in a West Indies side that has been bowled out for under 100. Just never,” the former all-rounder said.

“I mean your personal pride means you go out and fight. We’re not fighting to qualify in major tournaments. How much lower can we go?”

The series further extended the Caribbean side’s three-decade run without a series win against Australia and their 19-year wait for a Test match victory.

CMC/