Harris’s Brace Steals Ben Francis Cup from STETHS at the Death

Jahiem Harris struck an 89th-minute scorcher to propel Edwin Allen High School past St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) 3-2 and to championship honors in the final of the ISSA Ben Francis Cup Knock-out at STETHS Sports Complex on Friday.

It was the home side who assumed the early lead when Negus Daley connected in the 16th minute. However, Alwayen Bryan levelled the score two minutes into the second half, after which Edwin Allen took control through Harris, who scored his first in the 63rd minute to put Edwin Allen ahead.

With time running out, Davin Wright headed STETHS level in the 85th minute, setting the scene for Harris to prove the hero a minute from full time.

For winning coach Tafari Burton, it was the perfect response from his side after falling behind.

“It’s a final and we are coaching kids so nothing is wrong with butterflies. It was obvious they didn’t know how to deal with the moment.

“When they settled down they realized they could match those boys. In the second half, they took the lead and that’s where their confidence was boosted.”

For STETHS’s Omar Wedderburn, his players were caught off guard when their opponents switched to a more direct approach in the second half.

“In a final you have to expect anything, and I think we didn’t deal with certain situations good in the game today. This is one of the toughest games I’ve ever lost because the guys fought hard and got back in the game,” he noted.