Harris recalled in strong unit to face Windies

Opener Marcus Harris has been recalled in a strong 13-man Australia squad for the two-Test series against West Indies starting later this month.

The 30-year-old was overlooked for Australia’s Test series against Sri Lanka last July but has found favour with selectors after scoring two hundreds in his last five innings at first-class and List A level.

Overall, Harris averages 25 from 14 Tests and is yet to score a hundred.

“Marcus Harris retains his place after continuing to perform for Gloucestershire in the English County competition and a strong start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season,” chief selector George Bailey said Tuesday.

“After some larger squads for the subcontinent tours over the winter, we have returned to a very similar squad to that which performed strongly last summer in comprehensively winning the Ashes.”

To that end, Travis Head keeps his place in the unit despite a lean run of recent form. However, he averages 39 from 28 Tests with four hundreds and was Australia’s leading run-getter in the Ashes earlier this year, averaging nearly 60 with two hundreds.

The squad, which will be led by champion seamer Pat Cummins, includes the likes of master batsman Steve Smith and the reliable Marnus Labuschagne.

West Indies have not won a series Down Under in nearly three decades and have failed to win a single Test in their last 17 against the Australians.

The Caribbean side face the Aussies in the opening Test in Perth starting November 30 before moving to Adelaide for the final encounter, a day/night affair bowling off December 8.

SQUAD – Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

CMC/