Grenada’s Spice Boy Aaron Pierre joins Sutton

Grenada international Aaron Pierre, a free agent who has been without a club since leaving English League One outfit Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season, has joined League Two mid-table club Sutton United on an undisclosed deal.

The 29-year-old center-back began his United Kingdom career at Brentford and had spells at Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton Town before joining Shrewsbury in 2019.

“Aaron is a player I’ve come across many times over the years, and after the unfortunate injury to Ben Goodliffe this was an area where I felt I needed to strengthen and add competition,” Sutton manager Matt Gray said.

- Advertisement -

“Aaron’s a great age and highly experienced, and a real leader, and he’s an excellent addition for the squad. I’m delighted to have him on board.”

Pierre made his debut for the Spice Boyz in 2015 and scored his first international goal two years later in a 2-2 draw in a friendly against Bermuda.

Two of his former Shrewsbury teammates – Omar Beckles, now at League Two Leyton Orient, and Ollie Norburn, now at Championship club Peterborough United – also represent Grenada.

CMC