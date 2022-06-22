Government of Jamaica splashes $25 million on JAAA National Championships

The Government of Jamaica, through the Ministry of Sports, has pledged $25 million to help with the staging of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) National Senior and Junior Championships which takes place from June 23 through to 26.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday at the JAAA Board Room, Minister of Sports Olivia Grange noted that she would honor the financial request of the JAAA to host the four-day championships.

“I understand the JAAA is asking for $25 million and I will tell you that you have a friend here. So, we will be making a significant contribution to continue supporting the JAAA and their activities. You are asking for $25 million, consider it done. You can always depend on your minister. I put my money where my mouth is,” she said.

She added: “What an exciting year in athletics it has been so far. It has been exciting here at home and it has been exciting abroad.

“We have seen exciting things from the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series, the Boys; and Girls’ Champs, the Carifta Games and even at the primary level with the Insports Primary Schools Championships.”

Meanwhile, an ecstatic Garth Gayle, president of the JAAA, told the gathering that the National Championships will be used to select teams for four major international championships over the next two months.

“This includes the World Championships to be held in Eugene, Oregon in the United States of America (from) July 15-24; the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia from August 1-6; the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, England from August 1-6, and crowning it off we come back into our region for the NACAC Senior Championships to be held in Freeport, The Bahamas from August 18-21.”

Gayle added that there will be a packed two months of activities.

“Medals, medals galore at the senior level, and at the junior level as well,” Gayle added.

The JAAA boss is of the view that Jamaica will prove competitive at the World Championships and was extremely pleased with the recent form of male athletes.

“We expect to continue our 16-year dominance of world sprinting, especially in the women’s 100m and 200m. We are very proud and pleased with this achievement. Our men are back and will be competitive at the highest level.

“We expect strong female and male contingents to all these events that I would have named. We are looking to have the Jamaica flag hoisted on many occasions. We are expecting great results within the throws and the jumps.”

Around 600 athletes will compete at the championships which will be highlighted by 60 events for seniors and juniors.

Nine finals will take centre stage on Thursday, with 20 down for decision of Friday, eight on Saturday and 23 on Sunday.