Good performances at JAAA/SDF Jubilee series 

Multiple Olympic and World Championships medalists Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, young sprinter Oblique Seville, and thrower Travis Smikle were standouts at the second meet of the JAAA/SDF Jubilee series held at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Thompson-Herah took things easy as she posted 22.75 seconds over 200m. She was never troubled as she strode through the line. Second was Stephanie Ann McPherson who posted a good 23.16 seconds.

The versatile Shericka Jackson pushed for a good time but was thwarted by a 1.8m/s headwind. Jackson was clear of the opposition with 40 metres to go and held her form for the comfortable win in 11 seconds even. Antonique Strahan of the Bahamas was second with 11.40 seconds.

Progressive sprinter Oblique Seville once again displayed sublime form as he stretched away from his more experienced opposition. Though he was slightly disappointed not running sub-10 seconds, he was delighted with a personal best 10.00 seconds.

“It will come the next time,” he promised. Earlier in the heats, he ran 10.27 seconds into a 3.1m/s headwind.

Perhaps the happiest man in the facility was Travis Smikle, who launched the discus a massive 66.60m for a new personal best and a World Championships qualifying mark. His confidence will be sky high going into next month’s National Championships.

All four athletes collected $90,000 for their effort. The third meet in the series will take place on May 21 inside the National Stadium.