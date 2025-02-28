GCB hails Dr. Irfaan Ali’s appointment as CARICOM Cricket Sub-Committee Chairman

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has extended its full support for the appointment of Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, as the new Chairman of CARICOM’s Sub-Committee on Cricket.

The announcement was made last Friday in Barbados by outgoing chairman, Dr. Keith Rowley, during the final day of the 48th Regional Heads of Government Meeting. The decision has been met with resounding approval, with the GCB expressing strong confidence in Dr. Ali’s leadership and commitment to revitalizing West Indies cricket.

A passion for cricket and proven dedication

In an official statement, the GCB praised Dr. Ali’s unwavering support for the sport, highlighting his significant investments in the development of cricket across Guyana.

“Dr. Ali has over time demonstrated his considerable love for the game with his regular investment of both time and funds into the organization and development of cricket throughout Guyana,” the statement read. “Indeed, he is most deserving of this appointment and, in the opinion of the GCB, will greatly enhance the prospects for improvement in West Indies cricket, both on the field of play as well as at the administrative level.”

The GCB also noted that cricketing icon Sir Clive Lloyd has publicly backed Dr. Ali’s appointment, further reinforcing confidence in his ability to steer regional cricket in the right direction.

Transformative leadership to revive West Indies cricket

Dr. Ali’s deep-rooted passion for cricket and substantial contributions to the sport across Guyana were emphasized as key reasons for the board’s optimism.

“Dr. Ali’s interest in sports, particularly cricket, cannot be overemphasized, since the magnitude of the funds he has invested in equipment, academies, stadiums, grounds, and generally the overall development of cricket across the counties of Guyana is truly exemplary and impressive,” the statement continued.

As the region grapples with ongoing struggles in West Indies cricket, including the absence of the team from the ICC Champions Trophy, the GCB believes that Dr. Ali’s leadership comes at a critical time. His tenure is expected to bring fresh ideas, strategic investments, and a renewed commitment to excellence in Caribbean cricket.

A hopeful future under Dr. Irfaan Ali’s leadership

With the weight of CARICOM’s cricket governance now on his shoulders, Dr. Ali’s impact on the future of West Indies cricket will be closely watched. The GCB, along with the broader cricketing community, is eager to see how his administrative prowess, passion, and vision will translate into meaningful progress for the sport in the region.

“The GCB is proud of Dr. Ali’s achievements and looks forward to similar results during his tenure,” the board stated. “Especially given the poor state of our regional game as we watch the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy tournament being played without the West Indies.”

As the region looks ahead, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s leadership promises a new chapter in the ongoing effort to restore West Indies cricket to its former glory.