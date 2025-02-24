Dr. Irfaan Ali appointed new chair of CARICOM cricket subcommittee

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – In a significant transition for the governance of West Indies cricket, Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has been appointed as the new chairman of the CARICOM subcommittee on cricket, replacing outgoing leader, Dr. Keith Rowley.

The announcement was made on Friday, the final day of the 48th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting, marking a pivotal moment in the region’s ongoing commitment to the sport. Dr. Rowley, who is set to conclude his tenure as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, confirmed the leadership change while reflecting on his final appearance at a CARICOM summit.

Rowley passes the baton

Addressing the CARICOM gathering, Dr. Rowley formally introduced Dr. Ali as his successor, underscoring the importance of continued regional support for West Indies cricket.

“This is the end of my tenure as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, and my last meeting at CARICOM,” he announced, signaling the close of an era in Caribbean political and cricket administration.

He continued, “Today, I handed over to the plenary, selected, or agreed to select, my colleague … my colleague from Guyana, who is an eminent cricketer, as you know, President Dr. Irfaan Ali to now take the chairmanship of the subcommittee on cricket.”

Ensuring the legacy of West Indies cricket

A vocal advocate for the preservation and advancement of West Indies cricket, Dr. Rowley emphasized that CARICOM remains deeply invested in ensuring the sport retains its stature on the global stage.

“We maintain our interest in the potential for West Indies cricket to remain at the high level internationally and the preservation of our legacy,” he declared. “The Heads of Government should continue to be interested in what goes on in West Indies cricket and assist wherever we can.”

His remarks reinforced CARICOM’s longstanding commitment to fortifying the game across the region, ensuring that future generations uphold the legendary status of West Indies cricket.

Progress discussed, more work ahead

Although cricket was a focal point during the three-day summit, Dr. Rowley revealed that discussions were not as extensive as in previous meetings due to progress already made in recent deliberations in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

“In recent times, we have not been having Heads of Government meetings without having a component from West Indies cricket,” he noted. “We did have some discussion, not too much detail, because we have done some work before in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, and we’ve seen some results. Some progress has been made and are being made.”

A new chapter under Irfaan Ali’s leadership

With Dr. Ali now at the helm, all eyes will be on how his chairmanship shapes the direction of regional cricket governance. His leadership comes at a time when West Indies cricket is undergoing both challenges and opportunities—from revitalizing grassroots development to enhancing the team’s global competitiveness.

As Dr. Rowley steps away, his confidence in CARICOM’s continued involvement in cricket affairs remains resolute. Meanwhile, the region waits to see how Dr. Ali will steer the subcommittee toward a future of renewed excellence for West Indies cricket.