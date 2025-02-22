NewsCaribbeanTrinidad & Tobago

CARICOM leaders bid farewell to Trinidad PM Keith Rowley

Dr. Keith Rowley CARICOM summit
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Caribbean leaders have paid glowing tribute to Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, as he made his final appearance at a CARICOM summit ahead of his retirement from active politics.

In January, Rowley officially announced that he would not be contesting the upcoming general election and plans to resign before the election is called. The general election is constitutionally due by the end of the year. Energy Minister Stuart Young is expected to become the leader of the People’s National Movement.

On Friday, leaders from across the region praised Rowley’s contributions to regional diplomacy and governance.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, recalled how Rowley played a pivotal role in strengthening ties between Jamaica and Trinidad, particularly during a period of strained relations. “I said, ‘Listen, Prime Minister, come to Jamaica. Let us start this thing over,’ and he graciously accepted. Since then, trade and movement between our nations have improved,” Holness stated, hailing Rowley as a “true Caribbean man.”

Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali, described Rowley as a “brother” and credited him for his decisive leadership during Guyana’s 2020 election crisis. “Democracy and the rule of law were under threat, and Prime Minister Rowley stood firm in ensuring a resolution,” Ali said, also acknowledging his role in achieving the Argyle Agreement on the Venezuela-Guyana border dispute.

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis humorously noted that his first impression of Rowley was that he was “cold,” but he later saw him as a “rock” of stability in CARICOM. Meanwhile, Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, commended Rowley’s principled stance on key regional matters, assuring him that his legacy in Caribbean politics would endure.

In his farewell remarks, Rowley, who has served as prime minister since 2015, reflected on his time in CARICOM, urging leaders to remain united. “Together, we are always stronger. We must rise to the occasion and never accept being left behind,” he said. He also expressed pride in welcoming Martinique as an associate CARICOM member, calling it a “dream come true.”

With Keith Rowley’s departure on the horizon, his regional colleagues emphasized that while he may be stepping away from frontline politics, his influence and guidance would continue to be valued across the Caribbean.

 

