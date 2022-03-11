Emotional Bonner says second Test century gives him a good feeling

Advertisement

West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner has declared that his second Test century coming against England has given him a good feeling after he batted West Indies back into contention against England here Thursday.

After losing marquee all-rounder Jason Holder in the morning’s fourth over for 45 with the home side still behind by 105 runs, the 33-year-old Bonner stepped up to convert his overnight 34 into a superb 123.

The effort lifted West Indies to 373 for nine at the close of Thursday’s third day of the opening Test, a lead of 62 runs at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

“It was very emotional for sure. There were cold bumps all over my body [when I reached the hundred],” Bonner told media afterwards.

“Getting some runs against England is always a good feeling especially with the team under pressure. It’s a good feeling.”

The highlight of Bonner’s second Test hundred was his immense powers of concentration which saw him face 355 deliveries in a shade over 9-¼ hours and strike a dozen fours and one six.

Along the way, he strung together partnerships of 73 for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva (32), 44 for the eighth wicket with Kemar Roach (15) and 46 for the ninth with Veerasammy Permaul (26 not out).

He was eventually out mere minutes before the close, caught down the leg-side of part-time off-spinner Dan Lawrence, ending a marathon knock in his 10th Test.

“Over the years I’ve read a lot of books. I’ve practiced to bat long on the machines,” he said.

“When I was at the HPC (High Performance Centre) I batted for hours and hours and hours, so I know it’s something I have to do in order to score my runs.”

Bonner said West Indies’ effort on Thursday had left them with a “fighting chance” of winning the Test.

“It was very good to bat out the day, obviously have them in the field and try to get their legs as heavy as possible,” the Jamaican said.

“Obviously we have [a 62-run] lead so we would want to bat an hour tomorrow and try to put some pressure on the English batsmen.”

He added: “We have at least a fighting chance … the wicket is deteriorating, there’s some variable bounce out there and once our bowlers come and bowl straight on that wicket, we have a fighting chance.

“It’s a good wicket to be honest – not a lot of sideways movement off the wicket but there’s enough there …”

