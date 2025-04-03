Elite athletes ready to ignite Kingston’s track with fierce competition at Grand Slam Track

As Kingston, Jamaica, prepares to host its inaugural Grand Slam Track event this weekend (April 4–6), a thrilling line-up of elite athletes is set to light up the National Stadium with world-class performances.

With just a day to go before the action kicks off, the buzz surrounding the event has reached a fever pitch, with athletes eager to showcase their speed on one of the most iconic tracks in the world.

Meet the competitors

The first-ever Grand Slam Track event has already seen some last-minute changes to the competitor roster, as expected in the world of professional athletics. “We knew when we announced the fields more than three weeks ahead of the first Slam that there would be some changes,” said Kyle Merber, Senior Director of Racing at Grand Slam Track. Despite the few scratches, including renowned names like Favour Ofili and Hansle Parchment, the event remains stacked with high-quality talent.

The addition of new challengers such as Jodean Williams, Zandrion Barnes, and Omar McLeod only raises the stakes for the already impressive list of competitors. Merber, expressing his excitement, acknowledged the outpouring of interest from athletes. “While injuries and unexpected circumstances are out of our control, we’ve chosen to be transparent with fans rather than keep them in the dark,” he said. “We are excited to have filled the open lanes with athletes who are ready to compete at the highest level.”

A spectacle of talent and rivals

Fans will witness some of the fastest athletes on the planet as they line up for their shot at glory. In the men’s short sprints, Olympic and World Championship medalists like Fred Kerley, Kenny Bednarek, and Oblique Seville will face off against rising stars such as Courtney Lindsey and Joseph Fahnbulleh. The women’s short sprints will feature a fierce battle between Brittany Brown, Daryll Neita, and the up-and-coming Jodean Williams, making for a gripping contest that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The long sprints will see powerhouses like Gabby Thomas and Jereem Richards clash, with the men’s 400m promising fireworks as Muzala Samukonga, Matthew Hudson-Smith, and Vernon Norwood go head-to-head for supremacy. The hurdles events are equally packed with star power, with defending champions and world record holders, including Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Alison Dos Santos, ready to prove their dominance.

But it’s not just the sprint events that will grab attention. The distance races will feature gritty competitors like Grant Fisher and Hagos Gebrhiwet, while the long-distance women’s race boasts rising talents like Nozomi Tanaka and Elise Cranny. In every race, there will be drama, determination, and athletes ready to break personal bests.

A fresh take on track & field

One of the standout features of Grand Slam Track is the emphasis on head-to-head competition. “This is all about racing against one another, not chasing times,” Merber emphasized. With no pacing lights or rabbits, every race will be an unfiltered showdown where the best athletes will fight for victory, not just for fast times. With a total prize pool of US$12.6 million annually across all Grand Slam events, the stakes are high—and every athlete has something to prove. The winner of each Slam group will take home US$100,000 in prize money, and the 8th-place competitor will earn US$10,000.

The event is structured as a series of standalone Slams, with no points carrying over between them, adding an extra layer of intensity to each competition. For fans, this means a fresh chance to see the world’s fastest and most skilled athletes compete every single time.

A global celebration of track & field in Kingston

As the birthplace of world-renowned sprinters and a nation with a rich legacy in athletics, Kingston is the perfect host for this prestigious event. The Grand Slam Track in Jamaica will be broadcast in 189 countries and territories, bringing this extraordinary competition to a global audience. The event promises not only to showcase top-tier talent but to celebrate the island’s deep roots in track and field, culture, and sporting excellence.

“This event will not only be about the athletes but also about celebrating Jamaica’s vibrant culture,” said Merber. With exciting competitions and the electric atmosphere of Kingston, it’s set to be a landmark moment for track and field fans worldwide.

A timetable of thrills

The Kingston Slam will unfold across three high-energy days. On Day 1, April 4, the stadium will come alive with the 200m, 400m, 100m, and more, while Day 2 ramps up the intensity with the 110m hurdles and 200m sprints. Day 3 promises a dramatic finale, culminating in a series of short and long-distance events where athletes will push their limits for that all-important victory.

As fans prepare for what promises to be an unforgettable event, the anticipation is palpable. “The atmosphere in Kingston will be electric,” said Merber, encapsulating the excitement of athletes and fans alike. It’s clear: this is just the beginning of something extraordinary.

Full Kingston Slam Race Group Line-ups (® denotes Racer; © denotes Challenger, bold denotes announced recently):

Men’s Short Sprints: Kenny Bednarek ®, Fred Kerley ®, Oblique Seville ®, Zharnel Hughes ®, Courtney Lindsey ©, Ackeem Blake ©, Terrence Jones ©, Joseph Fahnbulleh ©.

Women’s Short Sprints: Brittany Brown ®, Daryll Neita ®, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ®, Alana Reid ©, Jacious Sears ©, Tamara Clark ©, Jodean Williams ©, Kemba Nelson ©.

Men’s Long Sprints: Muzala Samukonga ®, Matthew Hudson-Smith ®, Jereem Richards ®, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi ©, Vernon Norwood ©, Chris Bailey ©, Deandre Watkin ©, Zandrion Barnes ©.

Women’s Long Sprints: Gabby Thomas ®, Nickisha Pryce ®, Alexis Holmes ®, Marileidy Paulino ®, Salwa Eid Naser ®, Dina Asher-Smith ©, Talitha Diggs ©, Stacey Ann Williams ©.

Men’s Short Hurdles: Freddie Crittenden ®, Sasha Zhoya ®, Daniel Roberts ®, Orlando Bennett ©, Omar McLeod ©, Cordell Tinch ©, Eric Edwards Jr. ©, Dylan Beard ©.

Women’s Short Hurdles: Ackera Nugent ®, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn ®, Masai Russell ®, Cyréna Samba-Mayela ®, Danielle Williams ©, Amber Hughes ©, Denisha Cartwright ©, Nia Ali ©.

Men’s Long Hurdles: Clément Ducos ®, Alison Dos Santos ®, Caleb Dean ®, Roshawn Clarke ®, Malik James-King ©, CJ Allen ©, Chris Robinson ©, Assinie Wilson ©.

Women’s Long Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ®, Rushell Clayton ®, Jasmine Jones ®, Shiann Salmon ©, Cathelijn Peeters ©, Andrenette Knight ©, Dalilah Muhammad ©, Cassandra Tate ©.

Men’s Short Distance: Cole Hocker ®, Josh Kerr ®, Yared Nuguse ®, Marco Arop ®, Emmanuel Wanyonyi ©, Bryce Hoppel ©, Neil Gourley ©, Mohamed Attaoui ©.

Women’s Short Distance: Jess Hull ®, Nikki Hiltz ®, Diribe Welteji ®, Mary Moraa ®, Sage Hurta-Klecker ©, Heather MacLean ©, Natoya Goule-Toppin ©, Susan Ejore ©.

Men’s Long Distance: Grant Fisher ®, Ronald Kwemoi ®, Hagos Gebrhiwet ®, Cooper Teare ©, Thierry Ndikumwenayo ©, Charles Philibert-Thiboutot ©, Dylan Jacobs ©, Telahun Haile Bekele ©.

Women’s Long Distance: Nozomi Tanaka ®, Tsige Gebreselama ®, Agnes Ngetich ®, Elise Cranny ®, Hellen Ekalale ©, Whittni Morgan ©, Melissa Courtney-Bryant ©, Ejgayehu Taye ©.

Day 1, Friday, April 4, 2025

Time Event M/W Group

5:42 200m W Long Sprints

5:54 400m M Long Sprints

6:04 3000m W Long Distance

6:21 800m W Short Distance

6:34 400m H M Long Hurdles

6:46 400m H W Long Hurdles

6:56 5000m M Long Distance

7:21 100m M Short Sprints

Day 2, Saturday, April 5, 2025

5:42 100m H M Short Hurdles

5:56 200m M Long Sprints

6:08 1500m W Short Distance

6:25 100m H W Short Hurdles

6:38 100m W Short Sprints

6:50 1500m M Short Distance

7:07 200m M Short Sprints

7:21 400m W Long Sprints

Day 3, Sunday, April 6, 2025

2:42 100m W Short Hurdles

2:54 400m M Long Hurdles

3:04 5000m W Long Distance

3:29 100m M Short Sprints

3:39 800m M Short Distance

3:49 3000m M Long Distance

4:08 200m W Short Sprints

4:21 400m W Long Hurdles