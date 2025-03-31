Sports

Grand Slam Track and Jamaica Tourist Board partner to bring visitors to Kingston

Grand Slam Track
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has announced a partnership with Grand Slam Track, the new global track competition created by four-time Olympic Champion Michael Johnson, to bring its inaugural event to Kingston this spring.

This collaboration, facilitated by Grand Slam Track™’s exclusive sales agency, Team Playmaker, is set to ignite the city’s “Season of Excitement,” blending world-class athletics with Jamaica’s vibrant culture.

The JTB’s involvement highlights its strategic focus on leveraging major sporting events to attract global tourism. By aligning with Grand Slam Track, the board aims to showcase Kingston’s rich sporting heritage and enhance its appeal as a premier travel destination.

“We’re excited to officially partner with the Jamaica Tourist Board, and bring Grand Slam Track’s first-ever event to Kingston,” said Michael Johnson, emphasizing the importance of the JTB’s support in creating a top-tier experience for international fans.

The JTB is extending an invitation to visitors worldwide to immerse themselves in Kingston’s “Season of Excitement,” which includes a lineup of major sporting and cultural events. This initiative underscores the board’s commitment to offering a diverse and engaging experience, combining high-caliber athletic competition with the unique charm of Jamaican culture.

“As home to some of the world’s fastest sprinters, and culture that is deeply rooted in the sport of track, we are honored to welcome the inaugural Grand Slam Track event to Kingston,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett. He added that the event will continue the momentum of Kingston’s spring season, keeping the spotlight on the cultural capital, and the JTB encourages visitors to delve into Jamaican culture beyond the races.

Kingston will host the first of four highly anticipated Slams, showcasing the world’s fastest athletes. Fans in attendance will witness speed and skill from Olympians and World Champions like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Josh Kerr, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Kenny Bednarek, and many others. The competitors will race twice across three days in a battle for glory, competing for the largest prize money pool ever offered in the sport.

Kingston’s “Season of Excitement,” featuring events like the ISSA Boys and Girls Championships, Grand Slam Track™, and Carnival in Jamaica, is a key component of the JTB’s strategy to position the city as a dynamic hub for tourism.

“This ‘Season of Excitement’ offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience the authentic heartbeat of Kingston,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White. He added that the JTB is delivering the finest elements of Jamaican culture and sport through partnerships with organizers like Grand Slam Track.

