Dr. Rowley a towering champion of West Indies cricket, says CWI boss

As Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley prepares to step down from office on March 16, 2025, and concludes his tenure as Chair of the CARICOM Subcommittee on Cricket, Cricket West Indies (CWI) pays tribute to a leader whose steadfast commitment has profoundly shaped the region and the sport.

On behalf of CWI, President Dr. Kishore Shallow extends heartfelt appreciation for Dr. Rowley’s unwavering support, visionary leadership, and enduring contributions to West Indies cricket—an impact that will resonate for generations to come.

A true champion of West Indies cricket

Dr. Rowley has been more than a political leader; he has been a formidable force for Caribbean progress. His passion for West Indies cricket was evident throughout his tenure, as he boldly championed the unity, development, and global competitiveness of the region’s beloved sport.

Reflecting on his immense contributions, Dr. Shallow described him as: “A giant amongst men—an unwavering advocate for Caribbean unity, progress, and the institutions that define us.”

Under his stewardship, the CARICOM Cricket Symposium, held last year, was a landmark event that brought together key stakeholders to pave the way for a stronger, more resilient future for West Indies cricket.

A legacy that commands respect

Dr. Rowley’s dedication transcended cricket. His leadership embodied integrity, bold decision-making, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence—qualities that have left a lasting imprint on both governance and the sport.

“For all he has done—not just for cricket, but for the advancement of our Caribbean civilization—Dr. Rowley ought to be respected by every citizen of this region,” Dr. Shallow emphasized.

From his unwavering advocacy for regional unity to his relentless push for higher standards in Windies cricket, Dr. Rowley’s impact is undeniable. His tenure as Chair of the CARICOM Subcommittee on Cricket was defined by a bold vision, strategic reforms, and an unshakable love for the game.

A grateful farewell and best wishes

As Dr. Rowley embarks on the next chapter of his journey, Cricket West Indies expresses profound gratitude for his extraordinary contributions.

“We at Cricket West Indies thank Dr. Rowley for his immense contributions and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors.”

While his official role may be concluding, his legacy will forever be woven into the fabric of West Indies cricket—a sport that thrives on the very principles he championed: resilience, unity, and excellence.