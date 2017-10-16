Dolphins defeat Atlanta Falcons 20-17

The Miami Dolphins were simply awful in the first half of their game with the Atlanta Falcon. For the fourth successive game the offense led by quarter back Jay Cutler sputtered.

Dolphins fans like they did last week when the ‘Fins played Tennessee wondered when relief quarter back Matt Moore would take over.

The Falcons running and passing the ball well blanked the ‘Fins in the first half with a 17-0 score, and seemed set for a blowout.

But Miami found their footing during the half-time break, and returned ready to play ball. Miami had possession on the first drive and Cutler played like a confident quarterback for the first times in his five starts. He led an impressive 15-play, 75-yard drive, culminating with an 11-yard scoring pass to wide-receiver Kenny Stills.

While Miami’s defense made Atlanta struggle for most of the second half, Atlanta made three costly mistakes which aided Miami’s win.

First, a roughing-the-quarterback penalty called on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett negated an interception thrown by Cutler. Miami scored on the very next play when Cutler made a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry.

Secondly, Atlanta botched a punt, which returned the ball to Miami, enabling kicker Codey Parkey to place a 49-yard field goal to tie the game 17 to 17. Minutes later Parkey would again care another field goal of 38 yards to give the Dolphins a 3-point lead.

Finally, with less than a minute to go and Atlanta driving the ball to secure at least a field goal to win the game, quarterback Matt Ryan threw an interception. His pass intended for his wide receiver Austin Hooper was tipped by Miami’s defender Cordrea Tankersley to team make Reshed Jones who made the interception, given Miami the 20 -17 win.

Cutler, finished with 19 of 33 completions for 151 yards, and two touchdowns, while running back Jay Ajayi had a big game rushing for 130 yards.

Miami ‘s record this year is now 3-2, with the New York Jets coming to town next Sunday.