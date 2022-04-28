Diaspora members Gearing Up for This Year’s Reggae Marathon in Negril

Droves of fitness-focused members of the diaspora are gearing up for this year’s Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K, which will be held on December 4 in Negril, Jamaica.

The Reggae Marathon is not only a fitness event, but a cultural one. Members of the diaspora and friends of Jamaica, particularly those in the United States, go to Negril every December just to partake in the event.

The finish line is on the famous Seven Mile Beach, which provides a relaxing backdrop for the hectic day. Participants also celebrate their accomplishment at the Reggae Bash closing event on the beach.

Connecting with Loved Ones

Phoenix-based, 55-year-old Michele Harrison uses the Reggae Marathon as an opportunity to vacation and reconnect with family.

Harrison moved to the United States from Jamaica when she was three years old. “I still feel very much Jamaican,” she says. “I was raised by Jamaican parents and have Jamaican siblings.” She was introduced to the race by her sister Gina, who moved back to Jamaica many years ago, and is a key member of the event’s organizing committee. Joined by a third sister, Joanne, the Harrisons meet at the race every year to participate, vacation and enjoy much needed sister-time.

Harrison goes to the event every year with the Reggae Runnerz, US-based collective, specially formed by travel agency owner, Lisa Laws.

Laws, who is in her sixties and is a longtime triathlete and marathon runner, was born in the United States to a Jamaican father. Her successful travel agency, Black Onyx, serves over 2000 clients per year, with offices in New York City, Philadelphia, and Dallas.

After running the Reggae Marathon years ago, Laws decided to create a “runcation” package as an annual travel experience, and aptly named it Reggae Runnerz. The first Reggae Runnerz trip was in 2012 with 130 people and has since grown to hosting up to 500.

Giving Back

A key feature of the Reggae Runnerz “runcation” is giving back. “We’ve worked with Green Island High School since 2013. Last year we raised US$19,000 for the school, and over the years we’ve donated around US$80,000. We also donate to the Dawn’s Hope Foundation… We have fun, we run, and we always give back to the community,” Laws shares.

The charitable element of the Reggae Marathon experience is important to many of its diaspora attendees who are always on the lookout for opportunities to give back to their homeland.

The event’s official charity partner is the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ). “We encourage participants to give back to this worthy organization, as heart disease is the number one killer in Jamaica,” says event sponsorship and marketing director, Diane Ellis. HFJ is at the forefront of education and prevention of heart disease on the island, she explains.

Supporting the Local Economy

Beyond directly donating funds, with race participants converging in the town, the event also has a positive impact on the local economy. “We encourage participants to stay at locally owned properties and support local businesses,” Ellis points out. While local transportation, tour and attraction companies are direct beneficiaries, funds also disperse to smaller community vendors.

“Over the years I’ve found that the event gives the community a great financial boost before the end of the year and the Christmas holidays,” Laws reflects.

Building Community

While the Reggae Marathon is good for local’s pockets, it’s also an ideal place for friendship and network-building.

Keith Francis is a 64-year-old who was born in Jamaica but left at age 22 to live in New Jersey. He has been participating and volunteering with the Reggae Marathon for over a decade and believes that one of the most magnetic aspects of the event is its socializing side.

Francis shares one of his many stories of forming lasting friendships at the event.

“At my first Reggae Marathon, a white gentleman with an arm in a sling, caught up with me with three miles to go. So, I stayed right behind him to the finish, where I congratulated him, and he did me,” he remembers.

It turned out that the duo was staying at the same all-inclusive resort. So, they met up for lunch and Francis learned that the man was in a car accident on his way to the airport in London. “He decided that his arm injury wasn’t going to stop him from attending his first Reggae Marathon. He and I became friends, and after that we met up in Toronto for a half marathon. The Welshman recently reminded me that my invitation to spend time with him and his family in Wales is still open,” Francis beams. “That’s the magic of the Reggae Marathon!”

The Reggae Marathon is an ideal event for members of the diaspora who want to enjoy the comfort of an optimally organized event of international standard, while basking in the best of Jamaican culture.

Registration for the Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K is available on www.reggaemarathon.com.