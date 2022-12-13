CWI congratulates Sir Clive Lloyd on prestigious award from University of Guyana

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday congratulated Sir Clive Lloyd on being awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Guyana, a “well-deserved” honor according to CWI president Ricky Skerritt.

The legendary former West Indies captain received the honor for being an exemplar in the field of sport, management, and leadership during the university’s graduation ceremony in Georgetown last Friday.

“We want to congratulate Sir Clive on this well-deserved honour bestowed on him by the University of Guyana,” said Skerritt.

“Sir Clive’s leadership style brought unity and pride to his team. His vision and passion on the game and his respect and trust for his colleagues were the driving forces behind his immense success as he drove the West Indies to become a sporting dynasty. We celebrate with Sir Clive as he receives this valued award for his service to Guyana and West Indies cricket.”

Sir Clive Lloyd was captain of the West Indies team during a period of unprecedented dominance, which included winning the Cricket World Cup in 1975 and 1979.

He played 110 Test matches between 1966 and 1985, where he scored 7,515 runs with 19 centuries. He also played 87 ODIs and made 1,977 runs with a best score of 102 in the 1975 World Cup final against Australia at Lord’s.

CMC/