Knighthood for former West Indies Captain Lloyd

LONDON, England – West Indies veteran Clive Llyod, is officially Sir Clive Lloyd.

Famed for leading the West Indies to 27 Test matches without defeat, including 11 wins in a row back in the seventies, Sir Lloyd officially received his Knighthood on Wednesday. He received his honor at the Her Majesty the Queen 2020 New Year Honors.

The official ceremony was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thus took place at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, doing the official honors this week.

On Wednesday, Sir Clive was joined in the ceremony by England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan who was honored with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt hailed Clive Llyod’s leadership

“On behalf of CWI and everyone involved in West Indies cricket, I want to offer heartiest congratulations to Sir Clive on this tremendous honor,” Ricky Skerritt said.

“Sir Clive holds a special place in cricket history as the first man to lift the Cricket World Cup, which brought tremendous pride and joy to West Indians all over the world.

“That victory at Lords was a hugely significant moment in West Indies cricket when we demonstrated we were the best team in the world, with the unifying style of Sir Clive’s leadership standing out.

“Sir Clive has made a massive contribution to the growth of the game in the West Indies and globally, and cricket fans everywhere should welcome this most fitting accolade.”

West Indies became the world’s most dominant side

West Indies became the world’s most dominant side under Sir Clive, enjoying a famous streak of 27 Test matches without defeat, including 11 wins in a row.

He successfully molded a side that included the likes of Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Gordon Greenidge, and Sir Andy Roberts.

Sir Clive, a left-hander, scored 7 515 from 110 Tests and 1 977 runs from 87 One-Day Internationals, in a career that spanned two decades.

Since his retirement, the 77-year-old Lloyd has served in various roles as International Cricket Council match referee, on the ICC cricket committee, and as West Indies team manager and chief selector.