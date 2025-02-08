Cooper and Mohammed lead charge with brilliant centuries

Kingstown, St. Vincent – The Trinidad & Tobago Red Force unleashed a merciless batting onslaught at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, storming to a formidable 429 for seven by stumps on Day 2, amassing a commanding 263-run first-innings lead over the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

A pair of dazzling centuries from Cephas Cooper (117) and Jason Mohammed (103) set the tone for Red Force’s complete dominance. Cooper, composed yet ruthless, compiled his ton off 225 balls, lacing his innings with 12 fours and a soaring six. He shared an electrifying 172-run second-wicket stand with Amir Jangoo, whose fluent 84 helped push Red Force far beyond the Volcanoes’ modest first-innings effort of 166.

Later, Mohammed, a model of patience and precision, anchored the innings with a masterful knock that featured nine boundaries and a towering six. He stitched together a crucial 107-run partnership with Yannic Cariah (unbeaten on 84), ensuring the Volcanoes spent the entire day toiling in the field under the scorching Caribbean sun.

Volcanoes bowlers toil in vain as Red Force surge ahead

Despite the mounting assault, the Volcanoes bowlers fought valiantly to contain the onslaught, with Darel Cyrus and Sharack Descarte each managing to claim two wickets. However, their efforts were little more than a drop in the ocean against the tidal wave of Red Force’s batting dominance.

With a colossal lead already in hand and wickets still in the bank, Red Force enters the third day poised to press home their advantage and tighten their grip on an increasingly lopsided contest. The Volcanoes, facing an uphill battle, will need a Herculean effort to claw their way back into the match.