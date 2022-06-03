CONCACAF forces cancellation of Jamaica vs Uruguay friendly 

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) suffered a slap in the face earlier this week when regional governing body CONCACAF refused to grant permission for a friendly international against South American powerhouse Uruguay.

The game was scheduled for Saturday, June 11 in Uruguay.

The cancellation was arrived at because permission was not granted by CONCCAF as the confederation decided that Jamaica’s team in the CONCACAF Nations League would be compromised due to the proximity of the dates and the distance the team would have to travel between competitive fixtures.

The Reggae Boyz are set to face Suriname away on Saturday, June 4, a return fixture at home on Tuesday, June 7, and Mexico at home on Tuesday, June 14.

A source with knowledge of football matters close to the Jamaica Football Federation had suggested that “a totally different and much inferior team accompanied by the assistant head coach Merron Gordon” was being contemplated for that assignment, though it was unsure how the hosts would have reacted to such a weak team.

Indeed, Uruguay have lined up two fixtures in the USA against the hosts and Mexico for friendly encounters.

Only last week a weakened Jamaican team with just a one-hour training session, a number of first-time representatives and a few fringe players in Catalonia, was thrashed embarrassingly 6-0.