Coach Merissa Aguilleira beams with pride after T&T’s commanding Super 50 Final win

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – After eight years of near misses and unwavering determination, the T&T Red Force Divas finally etched their name in history, storming to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Barbados Women in the Super 50 Cup final on Friday.

For head coach Merissa Aguilleira, this was more than just a title—it was the culmination of resilience, faith, and relentless hard work. As the final wicket fell, confirming their championship, Aguilleira’s emotions overflowed.

“First of all, let me thank God. I thank Him for giving us this opportunity to be here today. I want to say thanks to the players and management staff for the support they have given me. I honestly believe the girls have worked hard. I’m happy to see the performances, the way they built up throughout the tournament and the way they executed today. I’m really happy and excited about what happened.”

The weapon of choice

A defining factor in the Red Force Divas’ dominant campaign was their mastery of spin. Throughout the tournament, the team’s slow bowlers bamboozled batters, turning games in their favor with pinpoint accuracy and relentless pressure. Aguilleira was quick to acknowledge their pivotal role.

“The spinners have been dominating. I think we were the best in the competition, and they continued to do so throughout the games. We had discussions about our strategy and went ahead with it, and it became successful again.”

That strategy proved devastating in the final, as Barbados’ batters struggled to find answers against T&T’s relentless attack. Their inability to counter the spin charge laid the groundwork for the Red Force’s emphatic victory.

A leader in the making

While teamwork and tactics played a crucial role, the inspiring leadership of captain Karishma Ramharrack was another game-changer. Leading from the front with both skill and composure, Ramharrack guided her team with a maturity that did not go unnoticed.

Merissa Aguilleira, herself a former West Indies captain, sees immense potential in her young skipper.

“Karishma has been exceptional. From the first time we interacted, I saw that she had a lot of potential. She has been doing pretty well and has always been on the ball. She’s a really good prospect for West Indies cricket.”

With her tactical awareness and ability to rally her team, Ramharrack has positioned herself as a future leader on the regional and international stage.

A victory to build upon

With the Super 50 crown now in their grasp, the T&T Red Force Divas have sent a resounding message: they are back among the elite. Their victory was built on faith, strategy, and sheer determination—an approach that Aguilleira hopes will carry them forward into even greater triumphs.

For now, however, the team can savor the sweet taste of success, knowing that their eight-year wait is finally over.